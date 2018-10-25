UCLA-Utah: A look at how the teams match up

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson appeared on the verge of being fully recovered during practice Tuesday, the last session reporters were allowed to attend. The true freshman put some zip on his passes only three days after suffering an unspecified upper-body injury against Arizona that knocked him out in the second quarter. But Speight, his replacement in that game, guided the first-team offense Tuesday during the portion of practice open to reporters and could be in line to make his first start since the season opener.