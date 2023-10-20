Looking back at the top five Pac-12 football games between USC and Utah

USC tailback Marc Tyler scores on a six–yard touchdown run against Utah in 2011. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The first weekend of Pac-12 play started with a bang. In the expanded conference’s inaugural week of games, USC’s Matt Kalil blocked Utah’s potential game-tying field goal as time expired.

Torin Harris returned it for a touchdown, but the score initially was waved off because of an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty when most of the USC bench spilled onto the field in celebration.

Two hours after the game, Pac-12 officials announced the touchdown counted in the first sighting of what would become the frequent “#Pac12Refs” headache.