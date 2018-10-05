UCLA-Washington: A look at how the teams match up

UCLA’s defense vs. Washington tailback Myles Gaskin. The Bruins have held two of their last three opponents without a 100-yard rusher, something UCLA had not done in the previous 16 games going back to late in the 2016 season. But the Bruins haven’t faced anyone this season the caliber of Gaskin, who is on pace to rush for more than 1,000 yards for a fourth consecutive season. That would make him only the 10th Football Bowl Subdivision player to accomplish that feat since freshman eligibility began in 1972.