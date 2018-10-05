UCLA-Washington: A look at how the teams match up

UCLA (0-4, 0-1) vs. Washington (4-1, 2-0)
4:30 p.m. Saturday, Rose Bowl. TV: Fox. Radio: 570, 1150, 97.3.
Marquee matchup
UCLA’s defense vs. Washington tailback Myles Gaskin. The Bruins have held two of their last three opponents without a 100-yard rusher, something UCLA had not done in the previous 16 games going back to late in the 2016 season. But the Bruins haven’t faced anyone this season the caliber of Gaskin, who is on pace to rush for more than 1,000 yards for a fourth consecutive season. That would make him only the 10th Football Bowl Subdivision player to accomplish that feat since freshman eligibility began in 1972.
Getting offensive
Washington (438.8 ypg/28.8 ppg): Strengths abound for the Huskies, who feature the all-time leading passer in school history in quarterback Jake Browning (10,347 yards) and the all-time leading rusher in Gaskin (4,493 yards). Washington is 14-1 over the last three seasons when one player rushes for at least 100 yards.
UCLA (312 ypg/17 ppg): The Bruins found their run game against Colorado thanks to Joshua Kelley’s breakthrough 124-yard effort, but they need to supplement it with a competent air attack. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has completed less than 50% of his passes in each of his last two games while throwing for a combined two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Getting defensive
Washington (281 ypg/11.6 ppg): The Huskies feature the nation’s top scoring defense and have allowed only one passing touchdown all season, to Auburn on the first drive of the season. Defensive back Taylor Rapp leads the nation with three fumble recoveries.
UCLA (421.5 ypg/37.8 ppg): The theme of the week has been improving the second-half effort after the Bruins gave up 243 yards and 22 points after halftime against Fresno State and 281 yards and 24 points in the second half against Colorado. “I think it’s mental fatigue,” UCLA coach Chip Kelly said, “so we’ve got to be able to play consistently.”
Something special
UCLA kicker J.J. Molson has become Mr. Automatic, making all four of his field goals and all eight of his extra-point attempts this season. … Washington’s Peyton Henry missed both of his field-goal attempts against Brigham Young last week but has made six of nine for the season.
Of note
The Pac-12 Networks will host “The Pregame” starting at noon outside the stadium along North Arroyo Boulevard near Gate A, the hour-long show previewing its coverage of Saturday games on the network. … Washington coach Chris Petersen has never coached a game at the Rose Bowl in his 13 seasons as a head coach.
Injury report
UCLA linebacker Jaelan Phillips missed at least three practices this week because of an unspecified injury and right tackle Justin Murphy was limited in practice by an apparent knee injury suffered against Colorado. Receiver Christian Pabico was also slowed by a leg injury suffered against Fresno State on Sept. 15, with his status unclear for Saturday.