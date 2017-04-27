Bennie Boatwright will return to USC, making the Trojans early Pac-12 title contenders

USC forward Bennie Boatwright announced on Thursday that he will withdraw from the NBA draft and return for his junior season. Boatwright’s announcement means the Trojans will return almost all of their roster from last season’s NCAA tournament team.

Previously, forward Chimezie Metu said he would forgo entering the NBA draft and guard Elijah Stewart changed his mind and also opted to return. Only guard Shaqquan Aaron remains declared for the draft, though he hasn’t hired an agent and is eligible to return.

The return of USC’s front court is the best-case scenario for Coach Andy Enfield, who has stewarded USC to two straight NCAA tournament appearances despite a roster with a striking absence of depth and experience. After USC’s season ended against Baylor, Enfield danced around making a public recommendation for Boatwright or Metu. But he did hint that often, the best course of action is to return while “improving your opportunity to have guaranteed money or to be a higher pick, to be more NBA-ready.”

One year ago, Enfield did not get his wish. Two players left early for the draft and four transferred from the program.

But the return of Metu, who won the Pac-12’s most-improved player award, boded well for Boatwright’s decision. The two arrived in the same recruiting class and are close friends. By this week, USC’s coaches were optimistic.

Boatwright’s draft stock was also hampered by injuries last season. He missed a total of 17 games with knee and hip injuries.

With Boatwright and Metu returning, USC will be expected to compete for a Pac-12 title. Last season’s top three teams, Arizona, Oregon and UCLA, all saw significant amounts of talent leave for the NBA.

After the season, while Metu mulled his future, he said success next season was “just a matter of everybody going back.”

If they did that, he said, the goal would be “trying to get to a national championship game."

Caption Breaking down the Clippers' loss to the Jazz in Game 5 of the NBA playoffs The Jazz defeated the Clippers 96-92 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Playoffs and took a 3-2 lead in the series. The Clippers face elimination on Friday in Salt Lake City. The Jazz defeated the Clippers 96-92 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Playoffs and took a 3-2 lead in the series. The Clippers face elimination on Friday in Salt Lake City. Caption Breaking down the Clippers' loss to the Jazz in Game 5 of the NBA playoffs The Jazz defeated the Clippers 96-92 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Playoffs and took a 3-2 lead in the series. The Clippers face elimination on Friday in Salt Lake City. The Jazz defeated the Clippers 96-92 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Playoffs and took a 3-2 lead in the series. The Clippers face elimination on Friday in Salt Lake City. Caption One Heart | Two Families Former Hall of Fame baseball player Rod Carew received a heart and kidney transplant from former NFL player Konrad Reuland. Former Hall of Fame baseball player Rod Carew received a heart and kidney transplant from former NFL player Konrad Reuland. Caption Shakur Stevenson could be the next Floyd Mayweather Jr. Olympic medalist and new professional boxer Shakur Stevenson and his grandfather and coach Wali Moses talks with The Times on April 18. Olympic medalist and new professional boxer Shakur Stevenson and his grandfather and coach Wali Moses talks with The Times on April 18. Caption Curiosity Correspondent: Learn to throw a pitch in 60 seconds It's the start of the 2017 baseball season and our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, went to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to find out how someone who isn't a pitcher could throw a first pitch at a game and not look terrible. Live coverage of opening day at Dodger Stadium >> It's the start of the 2017 baseball season and our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, went to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to find out how someone who isn't a pitcher could throw a first pitch at a game and not look terrible. Live coverage of opening day at Dodger Stadium >> Caption Breaking down the Clippers' loss to the Jazz in Game 1 Joe Johnson made a shot at the buzzer and the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 97-95, in Game 1 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series. Joe Johnson made a shot at the buzzer and the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 97-95, in Game 1 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series.

zach.helfand@latimes.com

Follow Zach Helfand on Twitter @zhelfand