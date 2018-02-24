USC announces Chimezie Metu will play Saturday against Utah after being named in corruption documents

USC has announced that Chimezie Metu will play Saturday in a Pac-12 Conference basketball game at Utah.
Metu's name, and an alleged payment of $2,000, was included in notes the FBI gathered in its investigation of bribery and corruption in college basketball.
The 6-foot-11 junior leads the USC with averages of 16.0 points and 7.2 rebounds.
Lynn Swann, USC's athletic director, said in a statement that the school launched "an immediate investigation" to determine Metu's eligibility when the notes were publicized in media reports on Friday.
"… we determined that Chimezie is eligible to play in today's game at Utah," said the statement, which was released Saturday morning. "If additional information becomes available, we will act accordingly."
USC forward Bennie Boatwright, whose name also was included in the notes in connection to a payment, is out for the remainder of the season because of a knee injury.
Swann said USC's compliance staff also would look into that circumstance.
USC began Saturday in second place in the Pac-12 standings, 1 1/2 games behind league-leading Arizona. The USC-Utah game at Utah begins at 11:30 a.m. PST.