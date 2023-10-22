USC vs. Utah takeaways: Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are feeling the heat

USC coach Lincoln Riley walks on the sidelines during the Trojans’ loss to Utah at the Coliseum Saturday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Riley got the Trojans one win and one hamstring injury to Williams away from the playoff semifinals last year. With Williams returning, expectations only grew. Riley’s response to the rising profile was distancing his program from outside forces, hoping it could diminish distractions.

He created national headlines while attempting to suspend a beat reporter’s access the week of USC’s first road game against Arizona State. He said to “the trained eye” this season’s struggling USC defense doesn’t resemble last year’s unit even if the missed tackles and long gains surrendered look similar. Media viewing periods, already no longer than 20 minutes of just stretching and individual drills, shrank to less than five minutes in the week leading up the Utah game.

Despite his efforts, Riley admitted Saturday after the first loss of his USC career it was “fair to say [expectations] got to this team.”

“Everybody expects that you can have a championship-caliber team,” Riley said. “And when you’re constantly trying to live up to those expectations, you can kinda fall away from maybe what put you there in that position in the first place. And you can let disappointment of not playing perfect, or you know, when you won by 20 and you didn’t win by 40, and all the outside noise that comes with that, like, it can get to you.”

Now effectively eliminated from national championship contention, Riley tried to downplay any preseason playoff expectations as a “dream world.”

“I don’t know where that narrative starts,” he said.