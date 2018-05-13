Paige Hauschild's hat trick helps USC defeat UCLA and earn spot in water polo title game

"To be honest with you, I didn't think that she was this good," Vavic said. "When I watched her play in high school, she was good, but not this good. She is just one of the best freshmen that ever played Division I water polo. She is dominant in every aspect. Defense. Offense. Finishing. She never loses a sprint. She's just a complete player. I'm very fortunate that she chose us and is playing for us."