USC announces men's basketball schedule

The Trojans, who are coming off a 24-12 campaign in which they finished second in the Pac-12, have their first test at home against Vanderbilt on Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network). To start Thanksgiving week, USC travels to Kansas City, Mo., for the NABC Hall of Fame Classic, where they will face 2018 Elite Eight squad Texas Tech Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2). The next night, depending on the results, Nebraska or Missouri State will await the Trojans.