USC announces men's basketball schedule

USC announced the entirety of its 2018-19 men’s basketball schedule Thursday. The non-conference portion is packed with national broadcasts against strong competition from around the country, leading into a Pac-12 slate highlighted by UCLA visiting the Galen Center Jan. 19 at 1 p.m. — a game that will be televised by CBS.
The Trojans, who are coming off a 24-12 campaign in which they finished second in the Pac-12, have their first test at home against Vanderbilt on Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network). To start Thanksgiving week, USC travels to Kansas City, Mo., for the NABC Hall of Fame Classic, where they will face 2018 Elite Eight squad Texas Tech Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2). The next night, depending on the results, Nebraska or Missouri State will await the Trojans.
USC’s next high-profile matchup comes Dec. 1 at 1:30 p.m. at Galen Center against 2018 Sweet 16 squad Nevada (Fox). The Trojans then play in the Hoophall Classic at Staples Center on Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. against TCU (FS1) before traveling to Tulsa, Okla., to play Oklahoma on Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. (ESPNU).
As part of the Pac-12’s rotating conference schedule, USC avoids road games against Arizona and Arizona State. The Trojans will play every other team twice.
Here is the Pac-12 schedule with dates, times and TV, which was released Thursday:
Jan. 3, 7 p.m. — California (Pac-12 Network)
Jan. 6, 5 p.m. — Stanford (ESPNU)
Jan. 10, 8 p.m. — at Oregon State (ESPN2/ESPNU)
Jan. 13, 5 p.m. — at Oregon (ESPNU)
Jan. 19, 1 p.m. — UCLA (CBS)
Jan. 24, 6 p.m. — Arizona (FS1)
Jan. 26, 5 p.m. — Arizona State (ESPNU)
Jan. 30, 8 p.m. — at Washington (FS1)
Feb. 2, 4 p.m. — at Washington State (Pac-12 Network)
Feb. 6, 8 p.m. — Utah (Pac-12 Network)
Feb. 9, 7 p.m. — Colorado (ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU)
Feb. 13, 8 p.m. — at Stanford (ESPNU)
Feb. 16, 5 p.m. — at Cal (Pac-12 Network)
Feb. 21, 6 p.m. — Oregon (ESPN/ESPN2)
Feb. 23, 3 p.m. — Oregon State (Pac-12 Network)
Feb. 28, 6 p.m. — at UCLA (ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU)
March 7, 7 p.m. — at Utah (FS1)
March 9, 2 p.m. — at Colorado (Pac-12 Network)
March 13-16 — Pac-12 Conference Tournament (ESPN networks/Pac-12 Network)