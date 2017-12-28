USC opens Pac-12 Conference basketball play, hosting Washington

TONIGHT VS. WASHINGTON
When: 7:30.
Where: Galen Center.
On the air: TV: Pac-12 Networks; Radio: 690.
Update: USC (9-4) finished its nonconference schedule on a high note, defeating Akron, Middle Tennessee and New Mexico State to win the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii. … Junior Bennie Boatwright, ejected early in the Trojans’ tournament opener, scored a career-high 33 points in the championship game. … The Trojans have scored 80 points or more in six of their last seven games. … USC has given up 73 points a game, 205th in the country. … USC assistant Jason Hart and associate head coach Tony Bland, who is on administrative leave, played at Syracuse for first-year Washington Coach Mike Hopkins during Hopkins’ time as an assistant. Hopkins, from Laguna Hills, played basketball at Santa Ana Mater Dei High. … Washington (10-3) delivered one of the biggest upsets of the nonconference schedule when it defeated then-No. 2 Kansas this month. … USC was 3-0 against Washington last season.
