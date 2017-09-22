How USC matches up with California in a meeting with former coordinator Justin Wilcox

No. 5 USC (3-0) vs. California (3-0)

Saturday, 12:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Berkeley. TV: ABC Radio: 710

Marquee matchup

Tee Martin vs. Justin Wilcox and Tim DeRuyter: Martin, USC’s offensive coordinator, had maybe his best game against Stanford two weeks ago. Saturday, when USC was six of 21 on third and fourth downs against Texas, may have been among his worst, though Martin didn’t see it that way. “No, Alabama was really hard,” he said. Wilcox and DeRuyter’s defense shut out high-octane Mississippi in the second half last week but has given up plenty of yards.

Getting offensive

USC (537.3 ypg/39.3 ppg): USC’s running game nosedived from 6.6 yards per carry in its first two games to 1.9 in its third. Quarterback Sam Darnold had 397 yards passing against Texas and would have had a lot more if not for at least six drops. Coach Clay Helton said a balanced offense is a goal this week.

Cal (433.0 ypg/31.7 ppg): Patrick Laird, a former walk-on, has become Cal's lead running back and saved the Bears from embarrassment against Weber State with 191 yards and three touchdowns in 12 carries. Quarterback Ross Bowers has passed for 799 yards for five touchdowns with four interceptions. He may be without his best receiving option, Demetris Robertson, who did not play against Mississippi because of an undisclosed injury.

Getting defensive

USC (355.0 ypg/26.3 ppg): USC gave up just 10 points in regulation to Texas. The secondary was stressed late but mostly because USC’s pass rush, which finished with five sacks, let even more sacks escape after injuries to end Rasheem Green and outside linebacker Porter Gustin.

Cal (475.7 ypg/22.0 ppg): Linebacker Devante Downs had 14 tackles, including two sacks among three tackles for loss, and an interception against Mississippi. Cal typically gives up a lot of yardage but it has often bent without breaking. Helpful in that effort is its nine forced turnovers.

Something special

The Bears have not returned a punt this season. USC punter Reid Budrovich is seventh nationally in punt distance. Cal kicker Matt Anderson has made four of seven field goals. USC’s Chase McGrath attempted his first field goal last weekend. He missed. His second and third attempts — one that sent the game into overtime and the next that gave the Trojans a double-overtime win — were more memorable.

Of note

USC has not lost to Cal since 2003. … Cal running back Biaggio Ali Walsh is a grandson of Muhammad Ali.

Local ties

The Bears have 43 players on their roster from Southern California, including plenty of starters: Left tackle Patrick Mekari (Westlake Village), center Addison Ooms (Laguna Niguel), fullback Malik McMorris (Santa Ana), nose guard Patrick Mekari (Westlake Village), linebacker Raymond Davison III (Los Angeles), cornerback Camryn Bynum (Corona), cornerback Elijah Hicks, safety Quentin Tartabull (Mission Hills), safety Jaylinn Hawkins (Buena Park), punter Dylan Klumph (Malibu) and long snapper Alonso Vera (Carson).

Two USC starters are from Northern California: Cameron Smith (Roseville) and tight end Tyler Petite (Lafayette).

