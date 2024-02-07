Isaiah Collier returns, but USC men no longer have an 11-game win streak against Cal

USC’s Isaiah Collier, right, and Cal guard Jalen Celestine vie for the ball in the second half.

Jaylon Tyson had 27 points, Jalen Celestine had six of his 11 points in overtime, and California defeated USC 83-77 after blowing a 16-point lead in the second half Wednesday night.

Celestine hit a tie-breaking three-pointer that made it 75-72 with 1½ minutes left in overtime and then made three free throws in the last 24 seconds. The Trojans missed their last three shots, including Fardaws Aimaq’s block on Isaiah Collier with 27 seconds left and the Bears up 80-77.

Keonte Kennedy contributed a pair of free throws with 32 seconds remaining.

Jalen Cone had 20 points and Aimaq 15 for the Bears (10-13, 6-6 Pac-12), who ended an 11-game losing streak in the series. Aimaq had 20 rebounds and Tyson had 11 in Cal’s 54-27 advantage on the boards, a crushing 19-5 on the offensive end.

Collier, the star freshman who missed six games, had 20 points, all after halftime, for the Trojans (9-14, 3-9). Collier, who suffered a hand injury Jan. 10, was four for 13 from the field but 12 for16 from the line. He had 14 points in the last 7½ minutes of regulation, taking over when the deficit was 58-47.

Advertisement

DJ Rodman added 17 points for USC with his third three pulling the Trojans within 78-77 with 36 seconds left in regulation.

USC freshman Bronny James finished with five points. His father, LeBron, was at the game and greeted his son after. LeBron James also had hug for Cal coach Mark Madsen, who was a coach on the Lakers’ staff.

Tyson’s three early in the second half made it 47-31, but a 9-0 run — a Kobe Johnson three, a Rodman three and Collier’s three-point play, his first points of the game — cut the deficit to 51-45.

Collier’s three-point play started his own 7-0 run and the Trojans were within 58-54 with 5:50 to play. He made two free throws that made it 61-60 with 2:36 to go, and Rodman pulled them within 67-65 with a layup with 1:02 to play.

Aimaq and Cone both had 14 points at halftime as the Bears shot 50% with five three-pointers for a 42-31 lead. USC shot 46% but was outrebounded 24-9, with Cal grabbing nine offensive boards.

Advertisement

USC led twice early, on Boogie Ellis’ three-pointer that made it 9-8 and on James’ three that made it 14-13.