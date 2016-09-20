Drama-weary USC reacts to quarterback change with a shrug

Max Browne was surprised. Sam Darnold was caught off guard.

Clay Helton informed his quarterbacks Sunday evening that he was switching starters, from Browne to Darnold. He informed the rest of the team in their first team meeting on Monday.

The reaction?

“It was pretty steady,” linebacker Michael Hutchings said. “It wasn’t any ups, any downs.”

A team accustomed to drama has responded to the change at quarterback with stoicism. On Tuesday, players generally declined to offer an opinion on the switch.

It was, they said, just reality.

“It is what it is, I guess,” linebacker Porter Gustin said. “We just weren’t executing and winning ball games, so when that happens, you have to make a change and see how it goes.”

Hutchings said that the team would “trust the coaches’ decisions. And whoever’s in there, we want to fully back them. That’s the attitude we have about it. Whatever it takes for us to win.”

That decision, Helton said, came because of Darnold’s mobility, arm strength and ability to read the defense, which he hopes can provide a spark.

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson said he’s intrigued by Darnold’s potential.

“I’m just ready to get out there and see what he brings to the table,” Jackson said. “I know he can bring a lot of things.”

Helton also responded Tuesday to his comments in training camp, when he vowed that the starter would get “multiple games” to prove his worth. He said at the time he didn’t want the starter “looking over his back all the time,” though he did add that the backup could play in some packages, such as in the red zone.

In the first three games, while Browne started, Darnold played significant minutes. Darnold played in red-zone situations but also played complete drives as early as the third quarter in the opener against Alabama.

On Tuesday, Helton said he felt as though Browne received a fair evaluation period.

“I think in the reality of football when you go three games and you’re the starting quarterback, and honorable as he competed, the fact of the matter is we just didn’t get the ball in the end zone,” Helton said.

Helton denied that Browne had won the starting job in training camp because there were fears he would transfer.

“I deal with who was playing the best at the time,” Helton said. “And we know how close that competition was at the time. I went with the older kid.”

Price to leave program

Offensive lineman E.J. Price has returned home to Georgia because of “personal family issues” and will likely transfer, Helton said.

“Felt it was important for him to find a school that was closer to home where he can deal with his family,” Helton said.

Price’s departure, which Helton said was for personal issues, briefly generated a flurry of rumors, one of which eventually reached Helton.

“I got told today about E.J. Price hitting me,” Helton said.

One blog, citing online message boards, stirred a brief frenzy after posting that Price had been forced out after punching Helton in the face.

“Which is funny,” Helton said. “I wouldn’t be here, I’d be dead.”

According to a person close to the team, who requested anonymity to speak freely, Price did engage in a verbal argument with Helton’s executive assistant, Cheryl Taplin, on the sidelines during Saturday’s game against Stanford. But Helton said Price’s status “has nothing to do with anything sidelines wise.”

“This is a really good kid, he’s going to be a very good college football player, and I wish him nothing but the best,” Helton said.

Lighter fluid

Helton announced earlier this week that USC would consider using Jackson on offense more often against Utah. That sounds like a good plan to Jackson.

“I feel like I’m like the lighter fluid to the barbecue,” Jackson said. “Just throw me in there and you get the party started.”

Jackson played on offense, defense and special teams last season, but USC has limited him to just defense and punt and kick returns this season. Jackson has not practiced with the offense. Helton hoped the focus on defense would allow him to develop into a lockdown cornerback.

Jackson has shown that ability, but now the offense is lacking a spark without him. Jackson said he can provide it, even with limited offensive repetitions.

“I don’t mind getting out there,” Jackson said. “I get some touchdowns. Catch some balls. Get some explosive plays. I really don’t mind.”

Quick hits

Defensive lineman Malik Dorton (hip) did not practice. … Tight end Taylor McNamara left practice after his foot was stepped on. He will undergo x-rays as a precaution. … Helton said a “miscommunication” led to eight players lining up to defend an extra point against Stanford.

Times staff writer Lindsey Thiry contributed to this report.

zach.helfand@latimes.com

Follow Zach Helfand on Twitter @zhelfand