USC kicker Chase McGrath out for the season with torn ACL

McGrath was injured during the third quarter of a 37-14 loss to the Texas Longhorns. McGrath, who had made six of his seven field-goal attempts this season, ran onto the field with a chance to boot a 49-yard attempt to pull USC to within 23-17. Instead, the Trojans allowed a Texas player to burst through the line and block McGrath’s attempt. Sometime between that moment and the completion of Anthony Wheeler’s 46-yard return for a touchdown, McGrath’s season ended too.