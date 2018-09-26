'Tailback U' called to USC's Malepeai, who chose not to follow family footsteps to Oregon

Malepeai had been praying on his decision for months. On one side, there was family, and family was everything. His uncles — Silila, Tasi and Pulou Malepeai — all played for Oregon. Vavae grew up wearing green and yellow, attending football camps in Eugene and dreaming of playing college football on the banks of the Willamette River. But as his prolific high school career at Mililani High progressed, doubts emerged. He got the feeling that Oregon wanted to possibly use him on defense, which helped him open his heart to the only other school that continued to recruit him after he committed to the Ducks.