USC linebacker Cameron Smith's surprising return for senior season has lofty goals

Two weeks passed, with Smith missing the heart of his last fall camp as a Trojan. This was not what he had in mind when he decided to put off the NFL for one more year. For seven months, he had worked to change the way he ate and trained, shedding 22 pounds from the end of last season in an effort to play faster and lead this veteran USC defense. Now, he and everyone else would have to wait to see what the 233-pound version of Smith would look like.