USC mailbag: Breaking down playoff scenarios

Every week*, The Times’ USC beat reporter, Zach Helfand, will answer your questions. Tweet yours to @zhelfand or email them to zach.helfand@latimes.com. And after every USC game, you can leave a voice message on the USC Overtime hotline, at (213) 357-0984, for a call-in podcast posted the day after every game.

*Hopefully

It remains mind-blowing that USC has been to exactly one Pac-12 Conference championship game. That’s as many as Washington, Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado (!). It's fewer than UCLA, Oregon and Stanford.

That could, and probably will, change this weekend, when USC plays Colorado. With a win, USC will clinch the Pac-12 South division and a spot in the conference championship game.

If USC wins that and remains at two losses, is there any chance USC makes the playoff?

Let’s go to the questions:

Fairly remote. FiveThirtyEight now puts USC’s odds at making the playoff at 30% if USC wins out. And there’s no guarantee that any of the following, with two losses, wouldn’t make it in over USC: Auburn, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Clemson or Georgia.

Here’s what I see as USC’s best chance to make the playoff:

No. 1 Georgia loses to No. 10 Auburn and then to No. 2 Alabama in the Southeastern Conference championship game. Georgia is out.

No. 2 Alabama wins out and is in.

No. 3 Notre Dame wins out and is in.

No. 4 Clemson defeats No. 7 Miami but loses to Miami in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship. USC jumps Clemson and its impressive resume because of the conference championship.

No. 5 Oklahoma defeats No. 6 Texas Christian in the regular season and the Big 12 championship game. Oklahoma is in. TCU is out.

No. 7 Miami loses to Notre Dame and Clemson but defeats Clemson in the ACC championship game. Miami, with two losses and few big wins, is out.

No. 8 Wisconsin loses in the Big Ten championship game to No. 13 Ohio State and is out.

No. 9 Washington loses to USC in the Pac-12 championship game and is out.

No. 10 Auburn loses to Alabama and is out.

No. 12 Michigan State loses to Ohio State and is out.

No. 13 Ohio State defeats Michigan State, defeats Wisconsin the Big Ten championship game but loses to Michigan and is out.

And that was one of the easiest routes in for USC. That would be a wacky finish. Any game described above breaking differently could keep USC out, of course, there are other ways in. There are many, many more ways out.

In other words, maybe hold off on buying playoff tickets.

Don from Houston emails: Taking a broader view of who could get in, where do you stand on the question of whether two teams from the same conference could get in? Specifically, if Georgia and Alabama both win their remaining regular seasons (Auburn standing in the middle of that) and then play a close game in the SEC Championship.

Alabama and Georgia are probably the only two legitimate possibilities in this scenario. The conventional wisdom says that’s likely if, say, Alabama hands Georgia its first loss in the SEC championship game, then both teams make it. And the conventional wisdom is right.

How could the committee keep Georgia out? Its resume is pristine, as evidenced by its top ranking. It defeated Notre Dame on the road. If Notre Dame wins out, could the committee really put Notre Dame — which doesn’t have a conference championship game to lose — in the playoff and not Georgia? Would Oklahoma/TCU or Clemson both have the resumes to keep Georgia out.

One intriguing scenario is Wisconsin winning out. There’s a case to be made for a one-loss Georgia team over undefeated but almost completely unchallenged Wisconsin.

Also, what if Alabama loses? Unlike Georgia, Alabama doesn’t have too many impressive wins on its schedule. It’s still likely that if Alabama’s only loss is in the SEC championship game, it gets in the playoff.

Ronald Jones II.

It would be a surprise if either came back. There are pluses for both in going professional. But it can at least be argued that there is value in Darnold coming back. There are basically only cons for Jones returning.

Many star running backs go professional after three seasons. Running back is arguably the most physically demanding position in the game. Mileage adds up. Jones has already showed he is a very capable runner. He has improved as a blocker and pass catcher. Another season won’t do him much good. It makes sense for him to get his money while he can.