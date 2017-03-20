Projected USC basketball roster for the 2017-18 season

USC’s projected basketball roster next season:

Shaqquan Aaron, Jr., G, 6-7: May have saved USC's season with 23 points against UCLA but struggled with consistency.

Bennie Boatwright, Jr., F, 6-10: Would be the hardest player for USC to replace; a threat to score from inside and out.

Devin Fleming, Jr., G, 6-2: Walk-on appeared in four games in 2016-17.

Harrison Henderson, So., F, 6-10: Logged only 50 minutes in 13 games as a freshman. Will he develop enough to be an asset?

Kurt Karis, Sr., G, 6-1: Walk-on doubled as the Trojans’ hype man on the bench.

Jonah Mathews, So., G, 6-3: Smart, coach’s son, excellent defender; was a great find for USC. Potentially a four-year contributor.

Jordan McLaughlin, Sr., G, 6-1: The straw that stirred USC’s drink. The team usually went where he took it.

De’Anthony Melton, So., G, 6-4: Elite, instinctive defender and rebounder. Can he add a shot? If so, watch out.

Chimezie Metu, Jr., F, 6-11: An uber-athlete who in the last year refined his game on offense. He needs a dominant post game to be elite.

Charles O’Bannon Jr., Fr., G, 6-6: Las Vegas product is verbally committed to USC.

Nick Rakocevic, So., F, 6-11: High-energy forward whose offensive game improved steadily.

Elijah Stewart, Sr., G, 6-5: Streaky, athletic shooter who made the biggest shot of USC’s season against Southern Methodist.

Derryck Thornton, So., G, 6-2: Averaged 5.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists as a freshman at Duke.

Jordan Usher, Fr., G, 6-7: Athletic wing signee from Georgia fits USC’s preference for versatile guards.

Victor Uyaelunmo, Fr., C, 6-11: A shot-blocker and rebounder, the signee from Miami could be needed early.

zach.helfand@latimes.com

Follow Zach Helfand on Twitter @zhelfand