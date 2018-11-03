USC-Oregon State: A look at how the teams match up

USC offensive line vs. Oregon State defensive line. USC coach Clay Helton fired offensive line coach Neil Callaway Monday and moved running backs coach Tim Drevno, who is an offensive line coach by trade, back into that role. With Helton calling plays and in position to get credit for any improved offensive production, the timing couldn’t be more perfect to be playing Oregon State. The Beavers are 126th nationally in rush defense, giving up 267.4 yards per game. Arizona State’s Eno Benjamin rushed for 312 yards against Oregon State. Arizona’s JJ Taylor turned in 284. Aca’Cedric Ware, Vavae Malepeai and Stephen Carr should be looking to combine for a similar total. If they can’t, it may be the most alarming sign yet that the USC offensive line is broken and in need of drastic repairs. Ideally, the Trojans will be able to run at will and then hit the Beavers over the top with JT Daniels throwing to Michael Pittman and Tyler Vaughns.