Sports USC

Podcast | USC Overtime: Debating the Trojans, Ronald Jones II and the intelligence of bison

Zach Helfand
Contact Reporter

USC is the champion of the Pac-12 South Division. Are fans focusing too much on the negatives?

Zach Helfand and Dylan Hernandez discuss this and other urgently pressing topics such as:

  • Are bison intelligent?
  • If bison are intelligent, why does Colorado’s mascot, Ralphie, keep running right into the trailer/cage?
  • Has Sam Darnold gotten even better than last season?
  • Where does Ronald Jones II rank among the nation’s running backs?
  • Does USC have any chance at all to make the playoff?

Plus interviews with Clay Helton, Darnold and Jones.

GET IT ON iTUNES »

zach.helfand@latimes.com

Follow Zach Helfand on Twitter @zhelfand

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
59°