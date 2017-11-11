Podcast | USC Overtime: Debating the Trojans, Ronald Jones II and the intelligence of bison

USC is the champion of the Pac-12 South Division. Are fans focusing too much on the negatives?
Zach Helfand and Dylan Hernandez discuss this and other urgently pressing topics such as:
- Are bison intelligent?
- If bison are intelligent, why does Colorado’s mascot, Ralphie, keep running right into the trailer/cage?
- Has Sam Darnold gotten even better than last season?
- Where does Ronald Jones II rank among the nation’s running backs?
- Does USC have any chance at all to make the playoff?
Plus interviews with Clay Helton, Darnold and Jones.
