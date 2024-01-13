No. 2 UCLA at No. 9 USC: Will JuJu Watkins and the Trojans strike back?

It’s been almost four years since it happened, but Camryn Brown doesn’t forget. The UCLA guard can’t forget that two-point, double-overtime loss to USC at Galen Center during which the Bruins scored just two points in the second quarter and played without All-American Michaela Onyenwere.

“That game is tied in there,” Brown said, pointing to her temple, “deep.”

It’s Brown’s only loss to the Trojans, as the fifth-year graduate student has won nine consecutive games against her cross-town rival. No. 2 UCLA (14-0, 3-0 Pac-12) could push its rivalry winning streak to 10, the longest for either team in the series, Sunday against the ninth-ranked Trojans at 2 p.m. at Galen Center.

UCLA handed USC (12-1, 2-1 Pac-12) its only loss of the season in a much-anticipated game at Pauley Pavilion on Dec. 30. It was the first sellout in UCLA’s history, featuring the first time the rivals have played as unbeatens. The Trojans matched the effort by announcing another sold-out crowd for Sunday‘s game at Galen Center.

Players are relishing the opportunity to play in front of big crowds. Hearing boos from opposing fans lit a fire in USC forward Rayah Marshall. The Lynwood native is looking forward to getting a homecourt boost that could help the Trojans end their rivalry losing streak.

“They earned that respect,” Marshall said, “but at the end of the day, it’s time. It’s time for a new champion to take over.”

Here are three things to watch: