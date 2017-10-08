Podcast | USC Overtime: What to make of USC's win over Oregon State

USC finally had its first blowout win of the season. But are USC’s players feeling good? Or kind of meh.

Zach Helfand takes you inside the game and answers this and other questions including:

Did USC’s punt return team listen to the fans, with disastrous results?

How stressful has this season been for Sam Darnold?

What trash talk did an Oregon State player have for Darnold and USC after the game?

When will USC dominate a team?

Plus interviews with Darnold, linebacker Cameron Smith, coach Clay Helton and more.

