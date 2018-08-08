USC's Porter Gustin to undergo MRI exam after injuring knee in practice

“Bernard Schirmer is a young man from Mt. SAC that we learned about in spring recruiting,” Helton said. “We knew his history with an in-game incident that he had to pay penance for. We vetted for three months this individual, talking to administrators at Mt. SAC, his coaches, his counselors and also had chance to sit down with his family over the summer. What we learned is that we were dealing with a tremendous young man … a guy that we had no question would be a great member of our Trojan family.”