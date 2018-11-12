USC remains off-center but continues to be behind its center

Toa Lobendahn has worked on it. He has changed his grip. He has adjusted in all the ways a center can adjust something that should be near perfection by this point in a season and, certainly, a five-year college career. For those who have watched USC this year, it is clear that Lobendahn has not come close to mastering the most essential part of his role. And if it’s scary for fans to not know whether the quarterback is going to receive the football on any given play, imagine how it must feel for JT Daniels or for Lobendahn himself.