A look at the roster for USC's men's basketball team

A look at the roster for the USC Trojans as they head into the 2018-19 season beginning tonight.
Player; Yr.; Pos.; Ht.; Comment
Shaqquan Aaron; Sr.; G; 6-7; Streaky scorer will look to find consistency with more minutes available his final season.
McKay Anderson; Jr.; G; 6-5; Walk-on transfer from Pasadena City College has two years of eligibility remaining.
Bennie Boatwright; Sr.; F; 6-10; Will have the green light any time he’s open but needs to make his teammates better.
J’Raan Brooks; Fr.; F; 6-9; Won’t be the freshman generating the most headlines but could find a role providing depth.
Devin Fleming; Sr.; G; 6-2; Senior walk-on has played minimally during first two seasons at USC.
Jonah Mathews; Jr.; G; 6-3; Would have been MVP of the Pac-12 tournament if Trojans had beaten Arizona.
Charles O’Bannon Jr.; So.; G; 6-6; Five-star recruit had a quiet freshman year but appears ready to break out on the wing.
Kevin Porter Jr.; Fr.; G; 6-6; Late bloomer recruit had the prep basketball scene buzzing with his elite athleticism.
Nick Rakocevic; Jr.; F; 6-11; After two years providing quality depth, this is his time to show what he can do inside.
Derryck Thornton; Jr.; G; 6-3; Should have first crack at replacing Jordan McLaughlin with Elijah Weaver injured.
Jordan Usher; So.; F; 6-7; With a big frame and top athleticism, he’ll allow the Trojans to play a small or big lineup.
Victor Uyaelunmo; So.; F; 6-11; He can give a boost defensively as a gifted shot blocker, needs to grow offensively.
Elijah Weaver; Fr.; G; 6-5; Big things are expected of the point guard once he returns from ankle surgery rehab.