USC vs. Stanford: How the Trojans and Cardinal match up

USC (1-1) vs. No. 7 Stanford (1-0), at Stanford Stadium. TV: Channel 7, 5 p.m.

Most intriguing story line: This, more than USC’s opener against Alabama or an easy recovery against Utah State, is likely to provide the best barometer of Coach Clay Helton’s early efforts. Stanford has been the class of the Pac-12 Conference in recent seasons, reaching three of the past four Rose Bowls. A win validates Helton and makes USC a conference favorite. A loss makes next week’s game against Utah critical.

USC pass offense vs. Stanford pass defense: Stanford’s young defense last season yielded 228 passing yards per game, just 71st in the nation. That experience should pay dividends this season. Three of four starters in the secondary have played extensively. Two weeks ago, Stanford smothered Kansas State, a middling passing team, holding the Wildcats under a 50% completion rate. Safety Dallas Lloyd and cornerback Quenton Meeks nabbed interceptions. USC quarterback Max Browne appeared to settle into his starting role against Utah State, completing 23 of 30 passes for 182 yards, and wide receiver Darreus Rogers showed signs of emerging, with a career-high seven receptions. That could make it harder to bracket JuJu Smith-Schuster, and that could make the Trojans a lot more dangerous. EDGE: USC.

USC run offense vs. Stanford run defense: Stanford’s run defense was uncharacteristically shoddy last season. Its average of 4.1 yards per carry was almost 40% worse than its next-worst total under Coach David Shaw. USC rushed for 155 and 170 yards in two games against the Cardinal. That defense should improve — end Solomon Thomas is one of the best edge run stoppers in the conference. USC’s offensive line recovered after a slapdash opening performance, but the running game was far from dominant against Utah State, with a 4.0 yards per carry average. USC has just two rushes of 20 yards or more, and both came with the game already decided. EDGE: Stanford.

Stanford pass offense vs. USC pass defense: Gone is Kevin Hogan, who sits behind former USC quarterback Cody Kessler on the Cleveland Browns depth chart. Stanford has replaced the program’s winningest quarterback with Ryan Burns, a senior who had thrown one pass in college before this season. He looked the part, with a conservative, efficient 14-of-18 performance against Kansas State for 156 yards and a touchdown. Senior Michael Rector is the top target, but he’s topped 100 yards in a game just twice in his career. EDGE: USC.

Stanford run offense vs. USC run defense: Christian McCaffrey shredded USC’s defense in both games last season. He did that to many teams: He tallied 2,019 rushing yards and 645 receiving yards last season. He scored two touchdowns and had 88 yards rushing, 68 yards receiving and 52 yards on returns yards in the second game, which took place after USC linebacker Cameron Smith had been lost for the season. Smith’s back now, as is defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast, replacing a defensive staff that could be heard yelling in the booth the last time these teams met. This time, another injury stings: defensive tackle Noah Jefferson’s shoulder. Teammates are left to deal with an offensive line that averages 6 feet 5, 299 pounds. EDGE: Stanford.

Special teams: There aren’t many returners as good as USC’s Adoree’ Jackson, but McCaffrey is one of them. In Stanford’s one game this season, he returned a punt 96 yards, breaking four tackles, for what would’ve been a touchdown if not for a block in the back that didn’t affect the play. Kicker Conrad Ukropina made 18 of 20 field-goal attempts last season, including a game-winner from 45 yards out against Notre Dame as time expired. USC’s Matt Boermeester has yet to face similar pressure. EDGE: Stanford.

Zach Helfand’s pick: The defense showed its potential early against Alabama, though it displayed its vulnerability later on. It will keep the game close, but McCaffrey will make enough plays to be the difference, unless USC’s offense proves it can dominate the line of scrimmage. Stanford 24, USC 20.

—Zach Helfand