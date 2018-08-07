USC running back Aca'Cedric Ware might be the Trojans' best-kept secret

The other kid? Well, with a name like Aca’Cedric Ware, he could have used a catchy nickname. Some people called him “Aca” with a hard ‘C’. Others preferred “Ced” with a soft ‘C.’ Along the way, someone probably called him “Ric” too. What nobody ever called Ware was a potential All-American, the next anything. A three-star recruit from Cedar Hill High rated the 42nd-best running back in the nation, he committed to USC five months before Jones, the big-name back from McKinney North High, 50 miles up the road. Ware has been waiting for Jones to get out of his way ever since.