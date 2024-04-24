Where does Reggie Bush rank among USC’s all-time Heisman Trophy winners?

Now that Reggie Bush and his Heisman Trophy have officially reunited — pushing USC to a record eight winners — it might be time to renew an old debate.

Among all the Trojans who have hoisted the famed bronze statuette, who was the best?

Statistics and records tell only part of the story. Award-winning seasons are made of a peculiar blend, what the Heisman Trust refers to as “great ability combined with diligence, perseverance and hard work.” It doesn’t hurt to finish the season with a few spectacular moments that catch the voters’ attention.

Given this somewhat vague criteria, here is our list. Let the arguing begin.