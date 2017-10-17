Snorkel, surf or just plain sail on catamaran cruise along Sri Lanka's southern coast

Sail away to a land of endless beaches and timeless ruins on a seven day, six-night catamaran voyage off the coast of Sri Lanka in the Indian Ocean.

The round-trip voyage, which takes place along the southern coast of nation, will visit remote beach towns, fishing villages and an old trading fort.

In addition, participants will have time for snorkeling, surfing and visits to UNESCO heritage sites. The 53-foot catamaran has four cabins with en suite bathrooms, portholes, rooftop pop-up skylights and is staffed by a skipper, cook and guide.

Dates: Departures in February, March, April, November and December 2018.

Price: From $1,319 to $1,699 per person, depending on departure date. Includes meals, accommodations, guided excursions and activities such as kayaking, snorkeling, stand-up paddling and shore visits. International airfare not included.

Info: G Adventures, (888) 800-4100

