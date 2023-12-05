Advertisement
World & Nation

Aboard 2 ships adrift at sea, 400 Rohingya are ‘looking death in the eye,’ U.N. says

Rohingya men sitting on a beach in Indonesia
A number of Rohingya men sit on a beach Nov. 22 after landing in Indonesia’s Aceh province.
(Reza Saifullah / Associated Press)
By GRANT PECK
Associated Press
Share
BANGKOK — 

An estimated 400 Rohingya Muslims believed to be aboard two boats adrift in the Andaman Sea without adequate supplies could die if more is not done to rescue them, according to the United Nations refugee agency and aid workers.

The number of Rohingya Muslims fleeing by boats in a seasonal exodus — usually from squalid, overcrowded refugee camps in Bangladesh — has been rising since last year because of cuts to food rations and a spike in gang violence.

“There are about 400 children, women and men looking death in the eye if there are no moves to save these desperate souls,” Babar Baloch, the U.N. refugee agency’s Bangkok-based regional spokesperson, told the Associated Press.

Advertisement

The boats apparently embarked from Bangladesh and are reported to have been at sea for about two weeks, he said.

The captain of one of the boats, contacted by the AP, said he had 180 to 190 people on board. They were out of food and water, and the engine was damaged, said the captain, who gave his name as Maan Nokim. He added that he feared all on board would die if they did not receive help.

The whereabouts of the other boat were unclear.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken tours the "Burma's Path To Genocide" exhibit at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Monday, March 21, 2022 in Washington. Blinken says the violent repression of the largely Muslim Rohingya population in Myanmar amounts to genocide. The declaration on Monday is intended to both generate international pressure and lay the groundwork for potential legal action. (Kevin Lamarque, Pool via AP)

World & Nation

U.S. says Myanmar repression of Muslim Rohingya is genocide

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the violent repression of the largely Muslim Rohingya population in Myanmar amounts to genocide.

March 21, 2022

On Sunday, Nokim said his boat was 200 miles from Thailand’s west coast. A Thai navy spokesperson, contacted Monday, said he had no information about the boats.

The location is about the same distance from Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh, where another boat with 139 people landed Saturday on Sabang Island, off the tip of Sumatra, Baloch said. Those on the ship included 58 children, 45 women and 36 men — the typical makeup of those making the sea journey, he said. Hundreds more arrived in Aceh last month.

About 740,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Buddhist-majority Myanmar to the camps in Bangladesh since August 2017, after a brutal counterinsurgency campaign tore through their communities. Myanmar security forces have been accused of mass rapes, killings and the burning of thousands of Rohingya homes, and international courts are considering whether their actions constituted genocide.

Advertisement

Most of the refugees leaving the camps by sea attempt to reach Muslim-dominated Malaysia, hoping to find work there. Thailand turns them away or detains them. Indonesia, another Muslim-dominated country where many end up, also puts them in detention.

FILE - Palestinians wait to cross into Egypt at the Rafah border crossing in the Gaza Strip on Monday, Oct.16, 2023. As desperate Palestinians in sealed-off Gaza try to find refuge under Israel's relentless bombardment in retaliation for Hamas' brutal Oct. 7 attack, neighboring Egypt and Jordan have replied with staunch refusal, and they have multiple reasons for rejecting the idea. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair, File)

World & Nation

Why Egypt and other Arab countries refuse to accept Palestinian refugees from Gaza

As desperate Palestinians in Gaza try to find refuge from Israeli bombardment, many ask why Egypt and other Arab nations refuse to take them in.

Nov. 3, 2023

Baloch said that if the two boats were not given assistance, the world “may witness another tragedy such as in December 2022, when a boat with 180 aboard went missing in one of the darkest such incidents in the region.”

The aid group Save the Children said in a Nov. 22 report that 465 Rohingya children had arrived in Indonesia by boat over the previous week and that the number of refugees taking to the seas had increased by more than 80%.

It said more than 3,570 Rohingya Muslims had left Bangladesh and Myanmar this year, up from nearly 2,000 in the same period of 2022. Of those who left this year, 225 are known to have died or were missing, with many others unaccounted for.

“The desperate situation of Rohingya families is forcing them to take unacceptable risks in search of a better life. These perilous journeys show that many Rohingya refugees have lost all hope,” Sultana Begum, Save the Children’s manager for humanitarian policy and advocacy, said in a statement.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement