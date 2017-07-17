Travel + Leisure readers love this Mexican city more than any other

Every year, Travel + Leisure readers get a chance to weigh in on what they think are the best cities in the world. For 2017, they selected San Miguel de Allende in Mexico, which the magazine describes as a “Colonial treasure.”

And then there’s this tip: “For one of the best views of the city, make a reservation at the Rosewood San Miguel de Allende’s Luna Rooftop Tapas Bar.”

It’s not the only Mexican city to land in the top 15 in the World’s Best Awards 2017. Oaxaca came in at No. 6.

The magazine notes online that readers rated cities “on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value.”

The rest of the readers’ international selections, in order, are Charleston, S.C., the top U.S. city for the fifth straight year; Chiang Mai, Thailand; Kyoto, Japan; Florence, Italy; Oaxaca; Mexico; Hoi An, Vietnam; Cape Town, South Africa; Ubud, Indonesia; Luang Prabang, Laos; Santa Fe, N.M.; Rome; Siem Reap (gateway to the Angkor Wat ancient temple complex); Udaipur, India; and Barcelona, Spain.

In the U.S., one California city and four in the West made the top 15. After Charleston and Santa Fe, top cities, in order, include Savannah, Ga.; New Orleans; Nashville; Honolulu; New York City; Austin, Texas; Asheville, N.C.; San Antonio, Texas; San Francisco; Chicago; Williamsburg, Va.; Boston; and Portland, Ore.

Some other top destinations: Palawan, Philippines, was named world’s best island, and Schloss Elmau, Elmau, Germany, best destination spa.

Travel + Leisure readers also ranked hotels, airports, car-rental companies and other travel services. Check out all the ranking at the magazine’s website.

