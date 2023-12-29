19 dishes from all over the world that blew our minds in 2023

As food writers, even during leisurely travel, we find ourselves seeking out burgeoning trends, emerging chefs and restaurants to recommend. Although our primary coverage area might encompass Southern California, culinary influences are traded all over the world, and the best way to report on those shifts is to go to the source, whether that takes us to Mexico City, Singapore, Tokyo or beyond.

These are the best meals our food writers had in 2023 that are at least one flight away — from buttery capellini Cantonese at New York City newcomer Torrisi that reporter Stephanie Breijo sneaked in during The Times’ annual Coast to Coast event to shatteringly crispy sweet potato tempura that restaurant critic Bill Addison sampled while studying the links between Tokyo and L.A’s sushi cultures. And, of course, there are the places that we stumbled upon unexpectedly: a stand pairing pulpo a la brasa with crisp white wine in Barcelona’s bustling La Boqueria market, a Kyoto bakery with masterful French pastries, a Filipino brunch in Chicago that’s featured on the Hulu series “The Bear.”

Here are 19 meals that we’re collecting frequent flier miles for, with the hopes of soon eating again:

