19 dishes from all over the world that blew our minds in 2023

If forced to choose a single course out of a meal that reorients everything about where we should be seeking the creative center of the food world, it would have to be the Black Rocks course at Virgilio Martinez’s aptly named Central in Lima, Peru . Partly, this is cheating because it’s the first course in a mind-blowing procession of wild ingredients, textures, colors and flavors that is unlike anything most of us are used to in North America or Europe. Exploring the many complex ecosystems of Peru through its different elevations, Central’s “altitude cuisine” earned the restaurant its No. 1 ranking on this year’s World’s 50 Best Restaurants Black Rocks, focused on ingredients sourced 10 meters (nearly 33 feet) below sea level, arrives with a platter of seaweed to set the scene, followed by sushi-like lozenges topped not with salmon roe or a piece of uni but delicate circles of sargassum, a kind of seaweed, resting on what appears to be caviar but is actually dehydrated squid ink with a giant squid reduction underneath. On a separate plate, made for the restaurant to seemingly capture wet sand just as a wave has receded into the ocean, is a shell filled with meat from the head and body of a Peruvian blue crab, sweet and complex. And then, inside a ceramic bowl that looks as if someone caught the moment blue dye was dropped into a bowl of water, you find a pale clam emulsion with squid turned an intense blue with an algae ferment and spirulina. With the food comes a fresh-tasting elixir poured from a bottle that reads Momento Baja el Mar, made with seaweed distillate and cucumber that grows near the ocean. This is turned sea-foam green by your server, who spoons a bit of algae extraction into the glass.You take it all in. The seaweed, the clams, the crab, the squid, the cocktail. Each flavor and sensation feels new. But it’s the combination of otherworldliness and comfort that I remember most from the custard of clam and squid that seemingly could have been sourced from the blue ice fog of Neptune. The emulsion, not as silky as Japanese chawanmushi but just as soothing, contrasts beautifully with the firmer bite of the sliced shellfish and tastes wonderfully of the sea right here on our own planet Earth.