Plan a trip to Africa like a pro, grunion festival in San Pedro

AFRICA

Workshop

Learn how to plan a trip to Africa like a pro. Get insider tips on what to do, where to go, what gear to pack and how to get off the beaten track.

When, where: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Adventure 16 store, 11161 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles

Admission, info: Free. (310) 473-4574.

SAN PEDRO

Grunion Fish-tival

Hatch grunion eggs, watch a grunion video and interact with grunion researchers at the festival, then head to the beach to observe the fish.

When, where: 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday. Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro.

Admission, info: $5 for adults and $1 for seniors, students and children. (310) 548-7562

