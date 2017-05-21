Plan a trip to Africa like a pro, grunion festival in San Pedro

AFRICA
Workshop
Learn how to plan a trip to Africa like a pro. Get insider tips on what to do, where to go, what gear to pack and how to get off the beaten track.
When, where: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Adventure 16 store, 11161 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles
Admission, info: Free. (310) 473-4574.
SAN PEDRO
Grunion Fish-tival
Hatch grunion eggs, watch a grunion video and interact with grunion researchers at the festival, then head to the beach to observe the fish.
When, where: 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday. Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro.
Admission, info: $5 for adults and $1 for seniors, students and children. (310) 548-7562
Please email announcements at least three weeks before the event to travel@latimes.com.