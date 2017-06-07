Think of 10 people you know. This year, eight of them will take a road trip, that staple of the American vacation.
That’s what research from the Auto Club of Southern California tells us. And that’s what those columns of cars on Interstates 10 or 15 or 405 or 5 tell us. The call of the car remains powerful, promising relaxation, family fun and unusual sights, the stuff of a rich stew of memories.
But where to go and what to do? For the next three days, we'll outline routes you might take, destinations that promise a change of scenery and advice on how to wrangle some of the devil in the details, including preparing your dog — or cat — for the journey, keeping your house safe while you’re away and keeping your children amused, and finding the pure pleasure of the candies of your childhood, which melt in our mouth, not in your car. You’ll find a list of national parks in the West, the best events of summer, where to rent a car and how to get info from state tourism offices.
As you prepare for your trip, remember that at the end of the road, home is waiting to welcome you back. Could there be a sweeter ending?
Here are some ideas to get you started:
- Wednesday: Sometimes, it’s the place that enchants; sometimes it’s the people. In the quirky Mojave, it’s both.
- Thursday: Mark Twain was the consummate road tripper. America’s favorite story teller travels in Nevada and California, opening our eyes, with humor, to uniquely Western history.
- Friday: Your have to have a plan to drive Route 66. Or do you? We follow America’s Mother Road to see where an uncharted course can leads us as it snakes through the Southwest.
In the Mojave Desert, a winding route reveals the weird and the wonderful
|David Kelly
There’s no road trip like a desert road trip.
You rarely run out of road, and you’re sure to meet people far more compelling than yourself. But I wasn’t interested in the irrigated, moneyed enclaves of ex-presidents and chief executives.
I wanted to explore the remoter edges of the Mojave — those threadbare hamlets, burned-out ghost towns and unsettling moonscapes that often prompt the question, “Who would ever want to live there?”
I set out in April to find the answer. Along the way I met a tormented artist, an isolated man planning an epic party, a band of gentle monks and a woman selling the town she loves. All of them are playing out their lives against a backdrop of enveloping light and unrelenting solitude. Sometimes the road trip less taken is the most inspiring.
On a road trip, love means always having to say you're sorry and other lessons learned
|Catharine Hamm
My father was born in small-town Kansas and spent the rest of his life trying to overcome it.
He wasn’t sure what he wanted from life, but he knew he wanted to say goodbye to the Walnut River Valley and the sulfury smell from the nearby oil wells.
Some say the odor of oil is the smell of money, but something else tugged at him, telling him to get away, to have an adventure, to find a life and live it with abandon.
He found that life in travel. Small steps at first in the Midwest. And then big ones: Australia, New Zealand, New Guinea and the Philippines, courtesy of the U.S. Navy.
By the time he was discharged in 1945, as thin as a rail and a whole lot tanner, he was ready to get in a car with his wife and daughter (and later, another daughter and still later another daughter) and go wherever the road took him.
Even as a humble federal civil servant, he managed to be king of the road, thanks to the U.S. government, which moved us every two years.
When duty called, he packed us up and pointed the car in the direction of our new home. A “vacation,” he called it.
It didn’t occur to me until I was an adult that normal vacations do not begin with tears and saying goodbye to family, friends and the familiar.
But wasn’t it a vacation to get in a new-model of a Chevy and drive from Virginia to San Francisco on our way to Honolulu?
Perhaps, unless that Chevy was a Corvair, which, with its rear-mounted, air-cooled engine, promised to be a dream come true but eventually inspired Ralph Nader's "Unsafe at Any Speed."
It was a dream, but a really bad one. As my mother said repeatedly, “We made lots of new friends on our trip. Most of them were Chevrolet mechanics.”
You can't take a road trip without pit stops. Here's the lowdown on 7 spots
|Christopher Reynolds
Your car trip is going to be just fine, really. But right now, you’re hearing that dreaded four-word chorus from the back seat. And no, you’re not there yet.
But maybe you just need the right pit stop.
Here's a close look at 7 famed fixtures and underappreciated gems. Three are north, on the way to San Francisco. Two are east, on the way to Palm Springs, Joshua Tree, Las Vegas or Death Valley. And two are south, on the way to San Diego.
This San Bernardino County byway will throw you some curves, and oh what fun they'll be
|Rosemary McClure
The route
Rim of the World Scenic Byway crisscrosses the spine of the San Bernardino Mountains from the Cajon Pass to San Gorgonio Pass, encompassing parts of California 138, 18 and 38. The route, which tops out at about 7,000 feet, offers jaw-dropping views.
Miles
About 110 miles on mostly two-lane, curving mountain roads
Best time
Late spring and summer for cool temperatures, clear skies and wildflowers such as purple lupine, Indian paintbrush and the bright yellow blooms of Spanish Broom, a weed. Visit in fall for grand displays of autumn colors and in winter for pristine, snow-covered forest views.
Why
The route links some of Southern California's best-known mountain communities, including Crestline, Lake Arrowhead and Big Bear Lake. The roadway follows trails and rutted wagon routes used for centuries by explorers, horse thieves, settlers, miners, loggers and more.
Highlights
The Scenic Byway begins at Mormon Rocks, 19 miles north of San Bernardino in the Cajon Pass, just west of Interstate 15 on California 138. The sandstone formations here, named for Mormon pioneers, are known as hogbacks and were used as a backdrop for westerns, “Star Trek” and many other TV shows. Drive through desert scrub as you ascend to Silverwood Lake, a state reservoir and recreation area that’s now full of water, thanks to our recent rains, then climb sharply into the pines. At Crestline, turn onto California 18 and watch for awesome rim-of-the-world views of the San Bernardino Valley. More spectacular, edge-of-infinity views await as you travel Rim Highway from Snow Valley to Big Bear Lake. At the dam, turn onto California 38, stopping at the Big Bear Lake Discovery Center for hiking ideas and a nature walk.
Memorable stay
Best Western Big Bear Chateau is pet-friendly and nicely landscaped with a pool. It has in-room fireplaces and is a budget buy with rates from less than $100 a night, double occupancy.
Memorable meal
Awesome views of the valley also await at Hortencia’s Mexican Grill on California 18 in Crestline. Every view — both inside and on the patio — is terrific at this new family-run Mexican restaurant, which serves traditional favorites, ranging from $9.99 to $18.99.
Tourist trap or treat
Treat. Be sure to buy a U.S. Forest Adventure Pass ($5 a day or $30 a year) available at businesses, ranger stations and online. The passes are required in San Bernardino, Angeles, Los Padres and Cleveland national forests.
Don’t miss
The National Children's Forest, about half a mile east of Running Springs on California 18. There's a tiny museum and information center at the Deerlick Fire Station. Five miles up a paved side road (Keller Peak Road, 1N96) is the Children's Forest, replanted by kids after the devastating Bear Fire of 1970. The forest has an accessible three-quarter-mile nature trail, picnic tables and clean restrooms.
Plan to spend
The better part of a day to allow caution on the curves and maximum enjoyment of the views.
A winding trip on California's newest state scenic highway
|Vani Rangachar
The route
Pacific Coast Highway to California 27, a.k.a. Topanga Canyon Boulevard or “The Boulevard,” as residents call it, to U.S. 101.
Miles
About 13 miles one way
Best time
Spring for the wildflowers — natives such as purple lupine, towering white blooms of chaparral yucca, orange California poppies and yellow (non-native) mustard — along the roadside. In Topanga State Park, you’ll find more variety. Rainy winter days bring a misty moodiness and cliffside waterfalls along the S curves. The rest of the year, you’ll see typical chaparral shades of green and gold.
Why
It’s California’s newest State Scenic Highway from Mile 1 to Mile 3.5. Slow down to get a visual geology and biology lesson of the Santa Monica Mountains. Enjoy driving under a canopy of oaks and sycamores through a winding slice of country. One Times writer counted 85 curves from the Mulholland Drive intersection in Woodland Hills to the ocean.
Highlights
As you ascend north into the mountains, look to the right between mile posts 2.25 and 2.5. Vertical rock formations and cliffs show ribbons of tectonic thrust from millions of years ago. (There’s a one-car pullout at Mile 2.5 to get a closer look.) Topanga is an artsy community. As you navigate the curves, look for the painted Buddha and the drive-by Great Wall of Topanga sculptures and murals on the right. Just before you descend out of the canyon, turn right into the Top of Topanga Overlook for a classic L.A. view of the San Fernando Valley. On a clear day, you may see the Santa Susana Mountains to the north and the San Gabriel range to the northeast. Stop at sunset to watch the valley’s lights twinkle on.
Memorable stay
Topanga Canyon Inn B&B has eight well-furnished rooms ($200 to $300 a night), with shared kitchens and living rooms, in two buildings. The property sits at the end of rutted road that leads to a quiet, wild edge of Topanga State Park.
Memorable meal
Topanga Living Cafe is a combo café and store. Dine in for breakfast or lunch, or pick up vegetarian edibles for a Topanga State Park picnic. For dinner, try the Canyon Bistro and Wine Bar, a cozy space in the Village (about four miles from PCH) that serves salads, gourmet burgers and entrees such as Jidori chicken, rack of lamb and fish.
Tourist trap or treat
A treat, for sure, but pricey, with entrees from $22 to $44. Inn of the Seventh Ray is a Topanga classic and ideal for a romantic splurge or celebration meal. You’ll dine beside Topanga Canyon Creek at tables set under fairy lights. It has an eclectic but fine wine list and serves inventive dishes such as stinging nettle chicken meatballs ($16) and eight-hour black vinegar braised short ribs ($36). Before or after dinner, browse the spiritual selection at the Spiral Staircase shop next door.
Plan to spend
A full day or even overnight to stop and savor all that Topanga has hidden in its curves.
Coronado's coastal charms
|Helen Truszkowski
The route
Los Angeles to Coronado on Interstate 5.
Miles
About 260, round trip
Best time
With an abundance of sunny days, there's no bad time to visit. You’ll beat the throngs outside of school breaks, especially March through May and September through November.
Why
Coronado Island is a beach getaway connected to San Diego by a dramatically arching, 2-mile-long bridge. Coronado village epitomizes small-town America, a reminder of a time when vacations meant stripped-down pleasures — seaside walks, bike rides, gumdrops and jawbreakers.
Highlights
Coronado has played host to Clark Gable, Errol Flynn, Marilyn Monroe, Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey, to name a few. But it’s that laid-back lifestyle that is the drawing card. Stroll into town and take in a play at the Lamb’s Players Theatre, gorge on vintage candy at Fuzziwig’s Candy Factory and hand-crafted ice cream at MooTime Creamery. The Coronado Museum of History and Art tells the story of this enchanting island through memorabilia, historic black-and-white photos and unique artwork.
Memorable stay
The Hotel del Coronado, on one of the best-in-the-U.S. white-sand beaches. The sprawling resort offers a Kidtopia activity camp (for ages 4 to 12) and the Vibz hangout for teens. There are surf lessons, bike and boogie board rentals, a toy store and the vintage Spreckels candy store. The Family S’mores Night and beach and pool movie night get a huge thumbs-up. As does the Crown Room Sunday Brunch.
Memorable meal
Hipster central, Leroy’s Kitchen & Lounge is committed to a sustainable menu with inventive farm-to-table eats and local craft beers.
Tourist treats
Rent a bike at Wheel Fun Rentals at the Hotel del Coronado. There are 15 miles of pristine coast to pedal, with the paved Bayshore Bikeway leading to the historic Coronado Ferry Landing, a dock for more than 125 years. The spectacular view of the San Diego skyline alone is worth the trek. To really get under the skin of the place, take a 90-minute guided Coronado Walking Tour. It starts at the Glorietta Bay Inn, a 1908 mansion built by a sugar baron, and offers a stroll past castles and cottages. A three-hour Culinary Walking Tour serves up samples from some of Coronado’s best restaurants.
Plan to spend
As you head south (or on the return trip) consider stopping at the Huntington Beach International Surfing Museum and at the Laguna Art Museum, the only museum in the state to feature art exclusively by California artists. Mission San Juan Capistrano draws architecture buffs.
Backcountry San Diego is a desert delight
|Irene Lechowitzky
The route
Los Angeles to the Salton Sea on Interstate 5, California 78 and 79, San Diego County Roads S2 and S22, Borrego Salton Seaway.
Miles
About 410 miles round-trip, 380 if you return by way of Palm Springs.
Best time
Spring for blooming wildflowers and temperate weather; summer for heat-seekers.
Why
The drive through backcountry San Diego County descending into the desert is a delight. You’ll climb the hills east of Escondido, drop into the Ramona Valley with its farms, ranches and wineries, then plunge thousands of feet to the desert floor and Borrego Springs, continuing on to the Salton Sea.
Highlights
Grab some fresh produce and honey from farm stands in the Ramona Valley. Shop for antiques on Main Street in Ramona, and get a Guy Fieri-approved cinnamon roll at the Ramona Café. Pull over along S22 to shoot photos of the striking boulder-filled landscape and desert vistas. Stop at the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park visitor center to get the skinny on hiking trails and wilderness areas. Check out Ricardo Breceda’s whimsical metal sculptures (prehistoric mammals and more) scattered around Borrego Springs. See the results of millions of years of geologic turmoil on the drive through the Borrego Badlands to the surreal Salton Sea, California’s accidental ocean in the desert.
Memorable stay
Spend a few bucks and stay at La Casa del Zorro in Borrego Springs, a sprawling resort with five swimming pools, a spa, tennis courts and a fitness center. Bring some pals and rent a casita with a private pool or spa.
Memorable meal
The unpretentious Red Ocotillo in Borrego Springs serves up a perfect club sandwich and a side of mixed greens at lunch; burgers are popular, and breakfast is a big draw.
Tourist trap or treat
The Julian Pie Co. in Santa Ysabel is definitely a tourist trap — and definitely a delightful treat. The aroma from the baking pies is irresistible, so why resist? Indulge in a slice of one of the many varieties of apple pie.
Plan to spend
L.A. to Escondido is about two hours; the drive from there to the Salton Sea can be done in another two hours — but don’t rush! Slow down, enjoy the scenery, then take a couple of days to decompress from city life.
History, scenery and wine in the Santa Ynez Valley
|Sharon Boorstin
The route
Los Angeles to the Santa Ynez Valley by way of U.S. 101 and State Highway 154, the “Chumash Highway,” over the San Marcos Pass; return along the ocean on U.S. 101.
Miles
About 275 miles round trip
Best time
Spring for green hills; the rest of the year for golden.
Why
Take the scenic — and historic — route to Santa Barbara wine country, climbing from the ocean and U.S. 101 on California 154 into the Santa Ynez Mountains, and crossing over the scenic 2,000-foot San Marcos Pass.
Highlights
Before you reach the Cold Spring Canyon Arch Bridge, the highest such bridge in California, take a 3½-mile detour down historic Stagecoach Road. This two-laner with hairpin turns follows the precarious route stagecoaches took from 1860 to 1901. Reconnect with 154 and drive back up the hill to the Rancho Cielo Vista Point. Colorful signs fill you in on the breathtaking panorama that extends across the Santa Ynez Valley below to the distant San Rafael Mountains. A rugged wilderness, the mountains offer a sanctuary for endangered California condors that were reintroduced to the wild by the Los Angeles Zoo.
Memorable stay
The Alamo Motel in Los Alamos is bare bones yet funky-chic. The beds are comfy, and for $135 you can get a room with a claw-footed bathtub.
Memorable meal
Sy Kitchen in tonier Santa Ynez, serves terrific Italian cuisine. Savor homemade pappardelle with fresh local chanterelle mushrooms, Parmesan cheese and a kiss of thyme from their garden.
Tourist trap or treat
Definitely treat. One bite of the crusty artisanal breads and buttery pastries at Bob's Well Bread, and you’ll end up taking home not just wine from the wine country but baked goods as well. This world-class bakery-café, set in a former 1920s gas station in Los Alamos, is alone worth the road trip.
Plan to spend
About 2½ to three hours for the drive. Once you’re in Santa Barbara wine country, enjoy a day or two of tasting its superlative Pinot Noirs, Syrahs and Rhône blends before heading home.
After a weekend in Santa Maria, the tri-tip will be seared into your memory
|Irene Lechowitzky
Santa Maria is one of those cities that I always drive past on my way up north. It doesn’t have the Danish kitsch and buttery-rich pastries of nearby Solvang or the summery vibe of Pismo Beach, just up the road. Its downtown corridor is fairly nondescript, and Broadway, its main drag, is full of bland-looking buildings. “Why exactly did we come here?” my husband asked as we drove into town. He ended up happily eating his words (hint: barbecue). We had a great time eating and drinking our way around the Santa Maria Valley.
The Radisson, on the quieter south side of the city, overlooks the small Santa Maria Airport. This is a full-service hotel for private aviators: You can climb out of your light plane and a bellhop will pick up your luggage and escort you to check-in. No pilot’s license? No problem, there’s plenty of free parking for cars. We had an airport-view room, and from our window, the planes looked like toys. History buffs might prefer the 1917 Santa Maria Inn and its English country décor.
How can something so simple taste so delicious? I asked myself as I happily chowed down on an awesome tri-tip sandwich at Shaw’s Steakhouse & Tavern. The answer is in the magic of the Santa Maria-style dry rub (salt, pepper and garlic salt); the meat is grilled over local red oak. There was more beef for dinner at Jocko’s Steak House in nearby Nipomo. Jocko’s is no secret: The plain-looking exterior hides a plain-looking interior that roars to life at night with festive crowds. My Spencer steak was as soft as buttah, and the dinner included a relish tray, rice or potato, beans, salad, coffee and dessert.
Santa Maria’s backcountry really shines, with the heart of the action the Foxen Canyon Wine Trail, a rural road through the scenic hills dotted with ranches. Riverbench Vineyard & Winery, in a cute cottage, was fun; it specializes in Pinot and Chardonnay. Just west of the trail, we stopped at Presqu’ile Winery, in a striking modern building high on a hill overlooking vineyards. It’s a great place to linger and enjoy the view and the Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, with charcuterie or a cheese platter.
This story was originally published on April 27, 2017.
Escape to Newport Beach for butterflies, kayaking and hiking
|Jan Molen
Between school and work, three days was all my family of four could put together for a vacation. We wanted relaxation, a sense of awe and good food so imagine our surprise at finding all that in Newport Beach just half an hour from our home.
Our first stop was the Newport Bay Conservancy's Peter and Mary Muth Interpretive Center for a lesson in how Upper Newport Bay became a critical wildlife habitat in the heart of an upscale city. Afterward, we hit the Upper Bay Trail (2.2 miles) and the Back Bay Drive (3 1/2 miles, popular with bird watchers).
We chose the Newport Beach Marriott Bayview, across the street from the hiking trails. Our suite had two double beds and a separate living room with a mini-fridge and sleeper-sofa -- plenty of space for a family with two daughters, 17 and 20, and all the stuff they can't leave home without.
We aimed to keep our dining casual, mid-range and close, although it would have been easy to splurge (we were in Newport Beach, after all). Dinner was at Nancy Silverton's and Mario Batali's Pizzeria Mozza. Highlights included the Brussels sprouts pizza and caprese with roasted cherry tomatoes and creamy burrata. The next day we strayed down the coast a bit to the Tackle Box, the snack shack of "Top Chef" contestant Brian Huskey right on the beach in Corona del Mar. We loved the pork belly banh mi, fried catfish sandwich and buffalo cauliflower.
Thanks to the Newport Bay Conservancy's two-hour kayak tour, we witnessed an animated spat between a heron and a duck, gawked as a flock of birds flew by at eye level and paddled past tall cordgrass used by endangered Ridgway's rails to weave nests that rise and sink with the tide. The tour, which leaves from the Newport Aquatic Center, started with a quick lesson, but we moved across the bay at a leisurely pace. Tours are at 10 a.m. on weekends.
Miles one way from downtown L.A.: 43
This story was originally published on July 7, 2016.
Santa Barbara? That's a familiar face and place for a weekend escape. Or is it?
|Irene Lechowitzky
Think you know Santa Barbara? Spanish-style buildings with red-tile rooftops, charming boutiques and restaurants on State Street, the wharf and wide, sandy beaches. Correct on all counts.
But dig beneath all that and you'll find there is more to be discovered in this favorite destination: The city is evolving in cool new ways; older properties in unexpected locations are being revitalized and repurposed. The tourist staples are still a treat, but do yourself a favor and get off the beaten track. On a recent quick trip, we found delightful gems in an up-and-coming industrial area.
We stayed at the Castillo Inn at the Beach, a small, classic motel half a block from the oceanfront and a short walk to Stearns Wharf and the foot of State Street. The rooms are well maintained and have nice touches: Italian granite and mosaic vanities, flat-screen TVs, free Wi-Fi and refrigerators. Parking is free, and a small continental breakfast offers strong coffee, juice and pastries to eat in your room.
If you like barbecue with all the fixings, swing on over to Wildwood Kitchen at the new-ish Mill complex. The restaurant opened in 2015 and filled a need for more 'cue in Santa Barbara. The vibe is rustic with exposed brick, reclaimed wood and an open kitchen. We had smoked brisket, house-made bratwurst, grilled carrots, fries and coleslaw.
On the western side of town, Food Network fans may want to hit up Mesa Burger, a casual, lively spot that opened in December. If you're lucky, co-owner and Iron Chef Cat Cora might be the one who serves you your griddled goat-cheese burger and waffle fries.
The Mill is the latest proof that there's new life in old Santa Barbara. It's in the heart of an industrial area slowly morphing into a hip design district. Kirsten and Darrell Becker, who own the on-site Becker Studios, restored the 1904 feed mill and added a modern spin. The Mill's collection of businesses has a distinct artisan flair. Besides Wildwood Kitchen, there is Potek Winery, Third Window Brewing Co. and a boutique design showroom, Millworks.
Miles one way from downtown L.A.: 96
This story was originally published on March 9, 2017.
San Diego's Liberty Station entices with cultural attractions and food
|Irene Lechowitzky
All hands on deck! Liberty Station, a 1920s naval training facility in San Diego, has been repurposed as a mixed-use development. It’s still used for training, but now converted barracks host dance and art classes as well as galleries, shops and small museums. The Spanish Revival architecture, covered walkways and plazas are a delight to stroll through.
My husband and I popped into a watercolor exhibit, watched a flamenco dance class work on a difficult sequence and listened to a docent explain an elaborate textile piece. Best of all, the Navy commissary that served chipped beef on toast has been replaced by the Liberty Public Market, a food hall with multiple vendors.
The Courtyard San Diego Airport/Liberty Station, adjacent to a large park with waterfront views of downtown, is an easy walk to everything in Liberty Station and offers a free shuttle to the nearby airport. The rooms have enough style to overcome the feel of a standard business hotel; amenities include free Wi-Fi, mini-fridge, Keurig coffeemaker and a 40-inch flat-screen TV. Families might want to choose the Homewood Suites by Hilton next door, which offers daily complimentary breakfast and other extras.
We grazed our way through Liberty Public Market, sampling goodies from its food artisans and chefs. There are butchers, bakers and olive oil makers as well as a roster of kitchen wizards knocking out ceviche, jambalaya, poke, lobster rolls and more. My top picks from a weekend’s worth of indulgence included the bratwurst sandwich with onions, peppers and bacon crumbles at Mastiff Sausage Co. and the seasoned chicken and beef empanadas at Parana Empanadas Argentinas.
The tiny New Americans Museum in Liberty Station celebrates immigrants. Nearby, the San Diego Comic Art Gallery features original art and often has working artists on the premises.
If you visit on the first Friday of the month, there’s the nighttime art walk with its mix of dance, theater and music performances, open museums and galleries, and opportunities to yak with local artists.
Miles one way from downtown L.A.: 117
This story was originally published on July 21, 2016.
Hiring someone to watch over your pets? It's not quite as easy as saying 'Go fetch'
|Karen Schwartz
Everything was set for my vacation when I realized my aging dog had too many medical issues to be boarded, sending me on a frantic search for a pet sitter.
My dog and home survived my eleventh-hour hire (my plants, not so much), but I still I wish I knew then what I know now.
“I’ve hired pet sitters, and I’ve hired a nanny. It’s the same process for me,” said Dr. Tim Hackett, an emergency and critical care vet and director of the James L. Voss Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Fort Collins, Colo. “Make sure they have good training, references and know what to do in a crisis.”
Traveling by car with a feline can be the cat's meow
|Julie Pendray
I knew Michelle was up for adventure when I spotted her. As her brothers snored nearby, she reached out to me.
And purred.
It was a match. After I adopted her, she began climbing into my backpack — a sign, perhaps, that she was hoping to join me on work assignments.
I bought a crate, buckled it into my car’s back seat and off we went around town. Gradually, we took longer trips, including the California coast.
Last summer, Michelle and I traveled in my fully packed Prius from Southern California to British Columbia and back, a journey of about 6,000 miles.
Dogs get most of the ink when it comes to car trips, but I can attest that cats also can be great company as you head down the highway.
Michelle’s curiosity and independence made me laugh; she also occasionally kept me warm (or at least kept my feet warm), whether in a tent, a motel or a lodge. She also won hearts and admiration by being sociable with people she trusted.
Here are tips to help your kitty become a first-class travel companion.