Think of 10 people you know. This year, eight of them will take a road trip, that staple of the American vacation.
That’s what research from the Auto Club of Southern California tells us. And that’s what those columns of cars on Interstates 10 or 15 or 405 or 5 tell us. The call of the car remains powerful, promising relaxation, family fun and unusual sights, the stuff of a rich stew of memories.
But where to go and what to do? For the next three days, we'll outline routes you might take, destinations that promise a change of scenery and advice on how to wrangle some of the devil in the details, including preparing your dog — or cat — for the journey, keeping your house safe while you’re away and keeping your children amused, and finding the pure pleasure of the candies of your childhood, which melt in our mouth, not in your car. You’ll find a list of national parks in the West, the best events of summer, where to rent a car and how to get info from state tourism offices.
As you prepare for your trip, remember that at the end of the road, home is waiting to welcome you back. Could there be a sweeter ending?
Here are some ideas to get you started:
- Wednesday: Sometimes, it’s the place that enchants; sometimes it’s the people. In the quirky Mojave, it’s both.
- Thursday: Mark Twain was the consummate road tripper. America’s favorite story teller travels in Nevada and California, opening our eyes, with humor, to uniquely Western history.
- Friday: Your have to have a plan to drive Route 66. Or do you? We follow America’s Mother Road to see where an uncharted course can leads us as it snakes through the Southwest.
Backcountry San Diego is a desert delight
|Irene Lechowitzky
The route
Los Angeles to the Salton Sea on Interstate 5, California 78 and 79, San Diego County Roads S2 and S22, Borrego Salton Seaway.
Miles
About 410 miles round-trip, 380 if you return by way of Palm Springs.
Best time
Spring for blooming wildflowers and temperate weather; summer for heat-seekers.
Why
The drive through backcountry San Diego County descending into the desert is a delight. You’ll climb the hills east of Escondido, drop into the Ramona Valley with its farms, ranches and wineries, then plunge thousands of feet to the desert floor and Borrego Springs, continuing on to the Salton Sea.
Highlights
Grab some fresh produce and honey from farm stands in the Ramona Valley. Shop for antiques on Main Street in Ramona, and get a Guy Fieri-approved cinnamon roll at the Ramona Café. Pull over along S22 to shoot photos of the striking boulder-filled landscape and desert vistas. Stop at the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park visitor center to get the skinny on hiking trails and wilderness areas. Check out Ricardo Breceda’s whimsical metal sculptures (prehistoric mammals and more) scattered around Borrego Springs. See the results of millions of years of geologic turmoil on the drive through the Borrego Badlands to the surreal Salton Sea, California’s accidental ocean in the desert.
Memorable stay
Spend a few bucks and stay at La Casa del Zorro in Borrego Springs, a sprawling resort with five swimming pools, a spa, tennis courts and a fitness center. Bring some pals and rent a casita with a private pool or spa.
Memorable meal
The unpretentious Red Ocotillo in Borrego Springs serves up a perfect club sandwich and a side of mixed greens at lunch; burgers are popular, and breakfast is a big draw.
Tourist trap or treat
The Julian Pie Co. in Santa Ysabel is definitely a tourist trap — and definitely a delightful treat. The aroma from the baking pies is irresistible, so why resist? Indulge in a slice of one of the many varieties of apple pie.
Plan to spend
L.A. to Escondido is about two hours; the drive from there to the Salton Sea can be done in another two hours — but don’t rush! Slow down, enjoy the scenery, then take a couple of days to decompress from city life.