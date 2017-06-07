Think of 10 people you know. This year, eight of them will take a road trip, that staple of the American vacation.
That’s what research from the Auto Club of Southern California tells us. And that’s what those columns of cars on Interstates 10 or 15 or 405 or 5 tell us. The call of the car remains powerful, promising relaxation, family fun and unusual sights, the stuff of a rich stew of memories.
But where to go and what to do? For the next three days, we'll outline routes you might take, destinations that promise a change of scenery and advice on how to wrangle some of the devil in the details, including preparing your dog — or cat — for the journey, keeping your house safe while you’re away and keeping your children amused, and finding the pure pleasure of the candies of your childhood, which melt in our mouth, not in your car. You’ll find a list of national parks in the West, the best events of summer, where to rent a car and how to get info from state tourism offices.
As you prepare for your trip, remember that at the end of the road, home is waiting to welcome you back. Could there be a sweeter ending?
Here are some ideas to get you started:
- Wednesday: Sometimes, it’s the place that enchants; sometimes it’s the people. In the quirky Mojave, it’s both.
- Thursday: Mark Twain was the consummate road tripper. America’s favorite story teller travels in Nevada and California, opening our eyes, with humor, to uniquely Western history.
- Friday: Your have to have a plan to drive Route 66. Or do you? We follow America’s Mother Road to see where an uncharted course can leads us as it snakes through the Southwest.
This San Bernardino County byway will throw you some curves, and oh what fun they'll be
|Rosemary McClure
The route
Rim of the World Scenic Byway crisscrosses the spine of the San Bernardino Mountains from the Cajon Pass to San Gorgonio Pass, encompassing parts of California 138, 18 and 38. The route, which tops out at about 7,000 feet, offers jaw-dropping views.
Miles
About 110 miles on mostly two-lane, curving mountain roads
Best time
Late spring and summer for cool temperatures, clear skies and wildflowers such as purple lupine, Indian paintbrush and the bright yellow blooms of Spanish Broom, a weed. Visit in fall for grand displays of autumn colors and in winter for pristine, snow-covered forest views.
Why
The route links some of Southern California's best-known mountain communities, including Crestline, Lake Arrowhead and Big Bear Lake. The roadway follows trails and rutted wagon routes used for centuries by explorers, horse thieves, settlers, miners, loggers and more.
Highlights
The Scenic Byway begins at Mormon Rocks, 19 miles north of San Bernardino in the Cajon Pass, just west of Interstate 15 on California 138. The sandstone formations here, named for Mormon pioneers, are known as hogbacks and were used as a backdrop for westerns, “Star Trek” and many other TV shows. Drive through desert scrub as you ascend to Silverwood Lake, a state reservoir and recreation area that’s now full of water, thanks to our recent rains, then climb sharply into the pines. At Crestline, turn onto California 18 and watch for awesome rim-of-the-world views of the San Bernardino Valley. More spectacular, edge-of-infinity views await as you travel Rim Highway from Snow Valley to Big Bear Lake. At the dam, turn onto California 38, stopping at the Big Bear Lake Discovery Center for hiking ideas and a nature walk.
Memorable stay
Best Western Big Bear Chateau is pet-friendly and nicely landscaped with a pool. It has in-room fireplaces and is a budget buy with rates from less than $100 a night, double occupancy.
Memorable meal
Awesome views of the valley also await at Hortencia’s Mexican Grill on California 18 in Crestline. Every view — both inside and on the patio — is terrific at this new family-run Mexican restaurant, which serves traditional favorites, ranging from $9.99 to $18.99.
Tourist trap or treat
Treat. Be sure to buy a U.S. Forest Adventure Pass ($5 a day or $30 a year) available at businesses, ranger stations and online. The passes are required in San Bernardino, Angeles, Los Padres and Cleveland national forests.
Don’t miss
The National Children's Forest, about half a mile east of Running Springs on California 18. There's a tiny museum and information center at the Deerlick Fire Station. Five miles up a paved side road (Keller Peak Road, 1N96) is the Children's Forest, replanted by kids after the devastating Bear Fire of 1970. The forest has an accessible three-quarter-mile nature trail, picnic tables and clean restrooms.
Plan to spend
The better part of a day to allow caution on the curves and maximum enjoyment of the views.