This San Bernardino County byway will throw you some curves, and oh what fun they'll be

Think of 10 people you know. This year, eight of them will take a road trip, that staple of the American vacation.

That’s what research from the Auto Club of Southern California tells us. And that’s what those columns of cars on Interstates 10 or 15 or 405 or 5 tell us. The call of the car remains powerful, promising relaxation, family fun and unusual sights, the stuff of a rich stew of memories.

But where to go and what to do? For the next three days, we'll outline routes you might take, destinations that promise a change of scenery and advice on how to wrangle some of the devil in the details, including preparing your dog — or cat — for the journey, keeping your house safe while you’re away and keeping your children amused, and finding the pure pleasure of the candies of your childhood, which melt in our mouth, not in your car. You’ll find a list of national parks in the West, the best events of summer, where to rent a car and how to get info from state tourism offices.

As you prepare for your trip, remember that at the end of the road, home is waiting to welcome you back. Could there be a sweeter ending?

Here are some ideas to get you started: