Colonial mansions and magnificent cathedrals are the heart of this Colombia tour

Explore Colombia, its indigenous cultures and Spanish Colonial heritage on an immersive tour accompanied by travel photographer Michele Burgess.
In Bogotá, the capital, participants will visit the Gold Museum, take a graffiti tour, and see grand Colonial mansions and magnificent cathedrals.
Other highlights include the subterranean salt cathedral in Zipaquira, the plantations and colorful small towns of the Coffee Triangle, the neo-Gothic Las Lajas Sanctuary and the San Agustin Archaeological Park.
Dates: March 7-26
Price: From $5,895 per person, double occupancy; single supplement $1,300. Includes accommodations, most meals, guided sightseeing and transfers, and in-country and round-trip airfare from Miami. Round-trip LAX-Miami airfare not included.
Info: In Focus With Michele Burgess, (714) 536-6104
ALSO