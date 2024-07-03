19 of the best Caribbean restaurants to try in Los Angeles
Throughout the week, Doris “Estelita” Gabriel visits local markets, collecting ingredients for the Belizean Garifuna menu she serves out of her South Los Angeles home every other Saturday.
Before moving to L.A. from Belize in 2015, Gabriel used to set up shop on the side of a major road in her hometown of Punta Gorda. Now that she operates Smith’s Kitchen out of her home, the chef relies on word of mouth. Thankfully, customers are quick to share their praise for Gabriel’s traditionally prepared dishes, including tamales, curry chicken and cassava pudding.
Los Angeles may lack dedicated enclaves for its Caribbean communities, but the influence from countries that border the Caribbean Sea — island nations such as Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Haiti, as well as Central and South American countries including Belize, Panama, Guyana and Suriname — has been felt for decades and is gaining wider recognition.
In many instances, Caribbean cuisines are at the vanguard of Southern California’s multicultural kitchen. L.A. is home to the only Guyanese pastry program on the West Coast, Bridgetown Roti’s Rashida Holmes was honored as an Emerging Chef finalist in the 2023 James Beard Awards, and members belonging to the city’s growing Dominican community are hosting parties to embed Caribbean culture and food in the local nightlife scene.
“Our house is full of all different people,” Gabriel says of her Saturday lunch and dinner service. “They come and they find a friend sitting here or someone they kind of know and sit down and we catch up.”
“They say, ‘It reminds me of home. You put your foot in it,’” she says.
It’s the same sense of home that chef Holmes tapped into when she and her wife started Bridgetown Roti as a pop-up in their front yard in March 2020.
“It is a very Caribbean tradition to go over to your neighbor’s house,” says Holmes. “Even when you’re in the Caribbean, your favorite roti shop looks like somebody’s house. It doesn’t look like a restaurant.”
In L.A., Holmes found an opportunity to represent Trinidadian and Bajan cuisines, two largely underrepresented groups in the local food scene, but was motivated to adapt traditional recipes with inventive takes on the island’s range of flavors and by integrating local ingredients.
“They’ll say, ‘What you’re doing is not traditionaI.’ I know. It’s intentional, but I guarantee you’ll find a piece of home in it,” she says.
Set to open in East Hollywood in mid-July, Bridgetown Roti’s first permanent location will focus on takeout with the same signature rotis, codfish cakes and macaroni and cheese pie that earned the pop-up a spot on the 2022 101 Best Restaurants list.
Caribbean cuisines are wide-ranging and diverse, blending West African, East Indian, Indigenous and a range of colonial influences depending on where you are. In Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and Suriname, where East Indian, or Indo-Caribbean, communities represent the largest ethnic group, that presence is demonstrated in curries, roti wraps, chutneys and more. In Central American countries such as Belize and Panama, tamales and ceviches borrow flavors and ingredients from Latin American neighbors. Across the Caribbean, you can always count on a “1-2-3” plate on the menu, with an entrée offered with a combination of up to three sides, usually rice, beans, a salad or plantains.
With so much to explore, tackling L.A.’s best Caribbean restaurants can be a daunting task. Here, we‘re recommending our favorite dishes at 19 of the best Caribbean restaurants, spanning South L.A., San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys and beyond.
Oxtail plate at Hungry Joe's Burgers & Jamaican Restaurant
Jerk chicken plate at Wah Gwaan Jamaican Kitchen and Bar
Tomato and eggs with fry jacks at the Blue Hole
Here, you’ll find the fluffiest, butteriest fry jack in the world, served with mildly spicy refried red kidney beans and an egg scramble with tomato and onion.
Eat breakfast like a local: rip the fry jack in half and stuff it with the beans and scramble.
Sancocho at Caribbean Soul Kitchen
Curry chicken plate at Blessed Tropical Jamaican Cuisine
Curry shrimp with roti at Taste of the Caribbean L.A.
Taste of the Caribbean L.A. has an additional location in Long Beach.
Cassava pudding at Smith's Kitchen
Smith takes orders on Wednesdays for pick up on Saturdays. Call to place orders.
Mofongo de camarones at Mofongos
The restaurant is named after Puerto Rico’s national dish and it happens to be its most popular item. You can get your mofongos with pork, beef and chicken cooked in a variety of styles, but our favorite is the mofongos de camarones with a mountain of mashed plantains dressed with six jumbo shrimp and a tangy Creole sauce. Honorable mention goes to the mofongo de pernil with crispy skinned pork shoulder, which adds a satisfying crunch to cut the soft texture of the plantains. Wash it down with a Kola Champagne or a tamarindo drink.
Tres golpes at Karibbean Cuisine
Tía lit up 18th street as she danced, sang and laughed while she cooked. Now she’s found a brick-and-mortar to call home in Culver City. Find a seat to stay awhile and chat or take your mangú masterpiece to-go. With green plantains mashed to a fluffy consistency, the mangú base is brightened with sauteed pickled onions. It is then accompanied by the tres golpes — toasted salami, fried egg and fried cheese bread.
Curry goat plate at Wi Jammin
Curry goat is a choice item not to be missed at this traditional Jamaican restaurant. The meat’s chewy texture gives you a moment to savor the gingery piquant flavors. It comes with a choice of fresh salad topped with tomato or steamed cabbage mixed with bell peppers. The restaurant is perfect for a low-key dinner or a quick take-out option. Just around the corner on Redondo is the take-out only Wi Jammin Caribbean Cafe. Chef Courtney Wilson-Gray adopts the name of his family’s business for an expanded, second-generation take on Jamaican cuisine, serving omelets and french toast for breakfast, plus inspired specials such as jerk lobster and a jerk turkey burger. The cafe has a second dine-in location in Inglewood.
Ropa vieja at El Colmao
The ropa vieja, Cuba’s national dish, has remained a reliable classic oozing with paprika-rich Cuban Creole sauce. Chopped and shredded braised beef is thrown together with sausage, onions and sweet bell peppers. The dish is served with white rice and smoky stewed black beans.
Vegan Curry with Rice and Peas and Roti at Caribbean Gourmet
Alleyne and her staff shape and bake her coveted Guyanese style pastries fresh daily — currant rolls, pineapple tarts, cheese rolls. She is also one of the few chefs who makes patties in house, with rotating seasonal ingredients and limited specials. Be sure to grab one to go.
Ackee and callaloo plate at The Original Coley's
Stew chicken with mac and cheese at Little Belize
Garnaches and panades at Tracey’s Belizean Restaurant
But for the perfect crunch of Tracey’s fried red snapper-stuffed panades with recado-seasoned masa and messy fried corn with parmesan cheese garnaches, the trials are worth it. Panades and garnaches are versatile snacks that can be eaten on their own, but they’re best as an appetizer for the stew chicken plate with clove-seasoned beans and white rice.
Panades and garnaches are only served Wednesday through Friday between 1:30 and 5:30 p.m.
Pro tip: Call ahead to make sure they have what you’re craving.
Mofongo and churrásco at Taino's
Incredibly soft to the spoon, all of the mofongos here are made with garlicky pork chicharrones. For the mofongo and churrásco, a mound of mashed green plantains are topped with strips of skirt steak, with sauteed onions adding a hint of sweetness to each bite.
Taino’s setup is meant for takeout, but trust us, your meal might not even make it back to the car.
Stew chicken plate at Country Style Jamaican Restaurant
Afro Caribbean shrimp dumplings with coconut rice at Si! Mon
Chef José Olmedo Carles Rojas champions the diversity of Caribbean cuisines on his menu that includes ceviches, patacones, a guacho with Dungeness crab and twice-fried chicken. The Afro Caribbean shrimp dumplings feature chopped shrimp with habanero peppers and sofrito, an aromatic, stir-fried blend of peppers, garlic and herbs in a sweet and savory coconut bisque with charred scallion oil and dressed with Thai basil and mint leaves. Add a side of coconut rice dressed with crispy roasted coconut flakes. On Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Si! Mon offers a casual menu featuring a pupusa revuelta with refried Sea Island red beans and fish and chips with a whole-fried huachinango red snapper.
Santana’s chicken at El Bacano
Stew chicken and rice is a staple across the Caribbean and Santana’s chicken, named after El Bacano’s founding family, is the restaurant’s version, is marinated with garlic, onion, oregano, cilantro and sauteéd alongside long cuts of green and red bell peppers, onions and a tart pool of gravy.
For any entreé, diners can swap out the typical rice and black beans for moros, rice and beans stewed together. Depending on the day, you can get moros with red kidney beans, black beans or pigeon peas.
As a snack to go, El Bacano also offers crispy empanadas stuffed with your choice of salami and cheese, beef, chicken, veggies or cheese.
