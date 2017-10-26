Photography & Video Photography

PHOTOS: Hollywood stars
come out to play
at first L.A. World Series in 29 years


Actor Jason Bateman yells at Astros hitter Carlos Correa during first inning action in Game 2 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
(Wally Sklaij / Los Angeles Times)

Actor Ken Jeong carries the Dodgers flag on the Astros dugout before Game 1 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday.

(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

John Legend, right, attends Game 2.

(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

Tiger Woods attends Game 2 of the 2017 World Series.

(Harry How / Getty Images)

Actor Rob Lowe waves the team flag before Game 1.

(Mike Nelson / European Pressphoto Agency)

Ice Cube, left, attends Game 1 of the World Series.

(David J. Phillip / Associated Press)

Peyton Manning during the first inning of Game 2.

(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

Comedian George Lopez and actor Mario Lopez wave Dodgers flags before Game 1.

(Mike Nelson / EPA)

Kate Upton, girlfriend of Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander watches from a luxury box during game 2.

(Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

Lady Gaga, center, attends game one of the 2017 World Series.

(Adam Davis / EPA)

Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron is escorted onto the field before the start of game 2 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium.

(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

Comedian George Lopez waves a Los Angeles Dodgers flag before game 1 of the 2017 World Series.

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
91°