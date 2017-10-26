PHOTOS: Hollywood stars

come out to play

at first L.A. World Series in 29 years Actor Jason Bateman yells at Astros hitter Carlos Correa during first inning action in Game 2 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Wally Sklaij / Los Angeles Times) Actor Ken Jeong carries the Dodgers flag on the Astros dugout before Game 1 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday. (Christian Petersen / Getty Images) John Legend, right, attends Game 2. (Christian Petersen / Getty Images) Tiger Woods attends Game 2 of the 2017 World Series. (Harry How / Getty Images) Actor Rob Lowe waves the team flag before Game 1. (Mike Nelson / European Pressphoto Agency) Ice Cube, left, attends Game 1 of the World Series. (David J. Phillip / Associated Press) Peyton Manning during the first inning of Game 2. (Christian Petersen / Getty Images) Comedian George Lopez and actor Mario Lopez wave Dodgers flags before Game 1. (Mike Nelson / EPA) Kate Upton, girlfriend of Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander watches from a luxury box during game 2. (Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images) Lady Gaga, center, attends game one of the 2017 World Series.

(Adam Davis / EPA)

Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron is escorted onto the field before the start of game 2 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium.