Gunshots and explosions reported at Philippines resort

Witnesses said gunshots and explosions were heard early Friday at a mall, casino and hotel complex near Manila's international airport in the Philippine capital.

Police rushed to the Resorts World Manila complex after gunshots rang out at the complex, where smoke began billowing from the upper floor of the building.

Resorts World Manila said on its Facebook account that it was "currently on lockdown following reports of gunfire from unidentified men," adding that "the company is working closely with the Philippine National Police to ensure that all guests and employees are safe."

"We ask for your prayers during these difficult times," the company said.

Police did not immediately provide details about the incident but officers were cordoning off the area near Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

"I heard many, many gunshots," Julio Silva, a witness who managed to dash out of the complex, told DZMM radio network.

The incident is unfolding amid a 10-day deadly siege by Muslim militants aligned to the Islamic State group in the southern city of Marawi. The attack has sparked fears that the militants may attack elsewhere to divert the focus of thousands of troops trying to quell the siege.

There was no immediate word on whether any Americans were in the Resorts World Manila complexat the time of the attack. President Trump is receiving updates from his national security team about developments, White House spokesman Sean Spicer tweeted.

