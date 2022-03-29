Advertisement
The Great SoCal House Hunt

Humbling. Exhausting. Overwhelming. These are a few of the words Times readers used to describe their experience buying a house. Emotional. Exhilarating. Epic — those too. Use this guide to smooth the path to your first Southern California home with step-by-step expert advice, tips from successful home buyers and more. Let’s get started >>

Illustration of a craftsman home with a key and ribbon below.
What to consider before starting the home hunt

What type of mortgage is best? How can I avoid the Zillow doom-scroll? And more of your questions answered. Plus: We built a calculator to help you nail down what you can afford to buy.

Step-By-Step Guide

Illustration of an apartment building with a calculator facade.
1. How much can you afford?

Here’s how to figure out how much you can spend on a home, whether to go for the maximum loan amount and how to get a mortgage if you’re self-employed.
Illustration of a Mid-Century Modern home with dollar signs rising from the chimney.
2. Master the mortgage loan

It’s the largest sum of money you’ll probably ever borrow, so be informed. Know the loan types, find a good lender and don’t fret: 20% down is a myth.
Illustration of a Victorian home with a heart favicon beside it.
3. Zillow, Redfin or Realtor?

Home-scrolling is a popular pastime in Southern California. Make the most of your precious hours with this rundown of real estate search sites.
Illustration of a Craftsman home with a depiction of an agent review behind it.
4. Find your real estate agent

The L.A. area is awash with agents — some in your family and friend circles, on TikTok, even on reality TV. Here’s how to make sure they’re working for you.
Illustration of three open doors in varying architectural styles.
5. Ace the open house

One buyer compared California open houses to speed dating. Enter the fray knowing what to ask and look for. Bonus: a printable checklist.
Illustration of a Victorian home with hands holding money entering from the sides.
6. Make a winning offer

Get preapproved instead of prequalified, know how to handle contingencies and make an offer without baring your soul.
Illustration of a stack of mortgage papers with an inset depiction of a home above it.
7. Get through the escrow drama

Offer accepted? You made it! Almost. Brace yourself for the most confusing stage of this process: escrow. We’ll walk you across the finish line.
Illustration of a Spanish style home with a key floating above.
8. Welcome home

Congratulations, new homeowner! Behind that door are hidden costs and repairs. Prepare for them with these tips, and happy nesting.
Your Stories

LONG BEACH, CA - MARCH 22: Portrait of first-time homebuyers Sarah Gonzalez and John Tran outside their home in North Long Beach on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. After saving for over 8 years for a down payment, the couple was able purchased the home in December of 2021. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
She grew up in a rental down the street from her dream home. Now, that house is hers

What does it really take to buy a house in Southern California? A Long Beach couple share their story, from strategic job moves to Realtor regrets.

Tips and Tools

An apartment building decorated as a calculator

What can you afford to buy? Use our calculator

LONG BEACH, CA - MARCH 22: Portrait of first-time homebuyers Sarah Gonzalez and John Tran outside their home in North Long Beach on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. After saving for over 8 years for a down payment, the couple was able purchased the home in December of 2021. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Why 20% down is a myth

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 16: Portrait of firs time homebuyers Marissa Comtock and Alex Borkin at their home in Echo Park on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Open-house checklist: Don’t miss red flags

LOS ANGELES, CA - February 06: Landlord and architect Alexis Navarro stands in front of his "Casita L.A.," a new ADU he designed in East L.A. in the carport of an existing 3-unit property Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in Los Angeles. Navarro designed and built the 500-square-foot ADU over five months for $95,000. He designed it to be open and flexible, especially with the adjacent houses and no exterior views. The design appropriates the Mid-Century Post and Beam system of a high ceiling but using conventional wood-frame construction to lower the cost and ease of building. The open floor plan was meant to provide options for flexible uses with only the bathroom as a closed space. Moveable partitions, curtains or furniture for privacy could be used to divide into various combinations of uses according to the lifestyle, needs or size of family. An abundance of daylight thru skylights and opaque glass windows, adds to the openness of the small space. Low cost alternatives for plumbing, electrical and kitchen accessories helped to meet the budget goal of less than $100,000. Energy conservation strategies include high ceilings with openable skylights to create an airflow to release the hot air to the outside. Large glazing clerestory windows face towards the north orientation and on the south exposure there are no openings to reduce the heat load. The raw concrete floor adds to the temperature stability of the house in the summer. Ariel Gomez-Hernandez and John Velasco and their dog, Lando, are renting the unit for $1,650 right now, and they are both working from home. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Building an ADU? What you need to know about rent control

