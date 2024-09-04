Half a house, half a million: A tree-crushed home hits the market in Monrovia

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom house in Monrovia is missing a few walls, but it just surfaced for sale at $499,999.

A few months after being toppled by a towering pine tree, a Monrovia home — or what’s left of it — is up for grabs for $499,999.

The humble bungalow made headlines when it was crushed by a tree in May with two renters and two dogs inside. None were injured, but the tree took out their car, a fence and most of the roof.

What’s left of the property looks like a postapocalyptic set piece complete with missing walls, loose wires and no ceilings. Some would call it unsalvageable; listing agent Kevin Wheeler quipped that it’s an “open-concept floor plan.”

Advertisement

According to the listing, the home holds one bedroom and one bathroom in 645 square feet, but those are based on measurements taken before it was destroyed. Wheeler said the electricity is turned off, but the plumbing still works.

The back door, which the renters escaped through after the tree came down, still stands.

Monrovia rules state that demolitions on properties more than 50 years old require a review. But since the house was destroyed by an act of God, a review isn’t required, according to Wheeler. So house-hunters can buy what’s left of the home and fix it up without dealing with some of the red tape typically required during rebuilds.

“There’s been a lot of interest so far because demand is so high and inventory, especially at this price, is so low,” Wheeler said.

Advertisement

He added that multiple people tracked down the homeowner with low-ball offers to buy the home days after it was crushed.

“They were trying to buy it for $250,000 or $300,000,” he said. “But market comparisons for similar properties in Monrovia put the value at $500,000.”