Residents say Orange County is too expensive, lacks affordable housing

An aerial view of the Heritage Crossings three-story condo and apartment buildings built in 2016 amid a community mostly consisting of single-story, single-family houses.

High prices, housing are squeezing Orange County residents

Comedic actor Will Ferrell once said, “there’s nothing sexy about Orange County.”

The response was given in an 2003 interview about his upbringing in Irvine in which he noted the area was best known for “tract homes and big movie theaters.”

For many residents living in the state’s third most populous region, Orange County is attractive because of its quality of life, the weather, job market, school districts and access to high-quality healthcare.

That’s what respondents said in a UC Irvine poll released Friday.

They also told pollsters that despite those perks, more than a third are considering leaving the county for myriad reasons, including the high costs of housing and basic necessities, including food and gas.

In many ways, Orange County resembles much of Southern California, where young people struggle to purchase starter homes and those nearing retirement worry their money won’t go as far as they need.

West heads north

Brittany West planned to build a life with her fiancé and their new baby in Orange County, a place that’s lauded as ideal for raising children.

But it’s become more difficult to make ends meet, even though West and her fiancé, Ben, both have solid incomes.

Modest rent hikes on their Irvine condominium, higher prices for basic goods and costly child care for their 9-month-old son have pushed the couple to start planning to abandon Orange County for more affordable digs in the Sacramento area.

It’s a move they’ve long resisted, but they see few other viable options.

“We don’t want to leave. It’s beautiful here. Our friends are here. My fiancé’s family is here. We’ve built a community in Orange County,” West, 32, said. “We just can’t afford to live here.”

What do the numbers say?

More than 50% of poll respondents are considered “potential leavers,” with women, people younger than 40, nonwhite residents and those without a college education being more likely to depart than others.

Among people who have considered leaving Orange County, 78% list the cost of housing as a very important factor. The cost of living was a close second at 76%, ahead of other quality-of-life issues including taxes, crime, traffic, the job market, the political climate and proximity to family outside the region, according to the poll.

Even those who have recently moved to the county say that the cost of housing is a serious problem. Among recent arrivals surveyed, 71% cited the lack of affordable housing as their biggest issue, ahead of traffic, homelessness, local leadership, taxes, over-development and crime.

Rental prices in Orange County jumped 22% in 2021 before leveling out a year later and increasing modestly in 2023. Prices have been on the rise again this year, according to data from Apartment List.

In Irvine, the average price for a one-bedroom rental in August is more than $2,500 per month, up just under 1% from last year. In Anaheim, the median rent for a one-bedroom is just under $2,000 and is up 1.8% from 2023.

“What the poll is telling us is there’s a giant storm that’s brewing that may very well unleash itself on the county with the problem of the lack of affordable housing,” said UCI School of Social Ecology Dean Jon Gould, who spearheaded the poll.

What can be done?

The state has been pushing cities to build more homes, with lawmakers requiring local governments to allow increased housing development and density. Nevertheless, the shortage remains acute.

In 2020, the Southern California Assn. of Governments directed Orange County to zone for about 183,000 additional units. Many cities have pushed back, arguing that so many more homes will more rapidly urbanize their suburban communities.

“Orange County is a place people want to be,” Gould said, “and I guess what’s surprising is we have not yet seen across the county the kind of coordinated leadership to address the issues that are potentially driving people away.”

For more on the issue, check out the latest from reporter Hannah Fry.

Column One

Column One is The Times’ home for narrative and longform journalism. Here’s a great piece from this week:

(Ross May / Los Angeles Times; Photos by Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times; Aurelien Morissard; Luca Bruno; Frank Franklin II; Altaf Qadri / AP)

The U.S. soccer team, which won the women’s gold-medal game at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, has five players from California. All four U.S. beach volleyball players who advanced to the quarterfinals are Californians, as are 11 of the 13 women on the water polo team, who advanced to the bronze-medal game. In fact, everywhere Team USA has competed in these Paris Olympics, chances are a Californian or three were involved.

For your weekend

Margaritas POI 2024

Going out



🍹 Love margaritas? We’ve got the guide to the most delicious, creative drinks to try in Los Angeles.

🐼 Holy Ron Burgundy! Giant pandas are debuting at the San Diego Zoo this week for the first time in decades.

🌊 Celebrate and help conserve the Los Angeles River at River Fest 2024, from 3-9 p.m.

Staying in



