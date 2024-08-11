Residents say Orange County is too expensive, lacks affordable housing
- Poll says Orange County is too expensive.
- U.S. women’s soccer takes gold.
- California may help return stolen Nazi painting.
High prices, housing are squeezing Orange County residents
Comedic actor Will Ferrell once said, “there’s nothing sexy about Orange County.”
The response was given in an 2003 interview about his upbringing in Irvine in which he noted the area was best known for “tract homes and big movie theaters.”
For many residents living in the state’s third most populous region, Orange County is attractive because of its quality of life, the weather, job market, school districts and access to high-quality healthcare.
That’s what respondents said in a UC Irvine poll released Friday.
They also told pollsters that despite those perks, more than a third are considering leaving the county for myriad reasons, including the high costs of housing and basic necessities, including food and gas.
In many ways, Orange County resembles much of Southern California, where young people struggle to purchase starter homes and those nearing retirement worry their money won’t go as far as they need.
West heads north
Brittany West planned to build a life with her fiancé and their new baby in Orange County, a place that’s lauded as ideal for raising children.
But it’s become more difficult to make ends meet, even though West and her fiancé, Ben, both have solid incomes.
Modest rent hikes on their Irvine condominium, higher prices for basic goods and costly child care for their 9-month-old son have pushed the couple to start planning to abandon Orange County for more affordable digs in the Sacramento area.
It’s a move they’ve long resisted, but they see few other viable options.
“We don’t want to leave. It’s beautiful here. Our friends are here. My fiancé’s family is here. We’ve built a community in Orange County,” West, 32, said. “We just can’t afford to live here.”
What do the numbers say?
More than 50% of poll respondents are considered “potential leavers,” with women, people younger than 40, nonwhite residents and those without a college education being more likely to depart than others.
Among people who have considered leaving Orange County, 78% list the cost of housing as a very important factor. The cost of living was a close second at 76%, ahead of other quality-of-life issues including taxes, crime, traffic, the job market, the political climate and proximity to family outside the region, according to the poll.
Even those who have recently moved to the county say that the cost of housing is a serious problem. Among recent arrivals surveyed, 71% cited the lack of affordable housing as their biggest issue, ahead of traffic, homelessness, local leadership, taxes, over-development and crime.
Rental prices in Orange County jumped 22% in 2021 before leveling out a year later and increasing modestly in 2023. Prices have been on the rise again this year, according to data from Apartment List.
In Irvine, the average price for a one-bedroom rental in August is more than $2,500 per month, up just under 1% from last year. In Anaheim, the median rent for a one-bedroom is just under $2,000 and is up 1.8% from 2023.
“What the poll is telling us is there’s a giant storm that’s brewing that may very well unleash itself on the county with the problem of the lack of affordable housing,” said UCI School of Social Ecology Dean Jon Gould, who spearheaded the poll.
What can be done?
The state has been pushing cities to build more homes, with lawmakers requiring local governments to allow increased housing development and density. Nevertheless, the shortage remains acute.
In 2020, the Southern California Assn. of Governments directed Orange County to zone for about 183,000 additional units. Many cities have pushed back, arguing that so many more homes will more rapidly urbanize their suburban communities.
“Orange County is a place people want to be,” Gould said, “and I guess what’s surprising is we have not yet seen across the county the kind of coordinated leadership to address the issues that are potentially driving people away.”
For more on the issue, check out the latest from reporter Hannah Fry.
The week’s biggest stories
Olympic Games
- U.S. women’s soccer proves it’s still an elite power, beating Brazil for Olympic gold.
- BG is free. Brittney Griner cherishes her Olympic experience after Russian detention.
- Why the man who fought to make Olympic artistic swimming co-ed was shut out of competition.
- Q&A: Make the most of your workouts by training like the athletes of Team USA.
- The Sports Report Olympics edition: U.S. gold-medal battle with China down to the wire.
- ‘Everyone loved it.’ American B-girls proud to be part of breaking’s Olympic debut.
- Skateboarder Nyjah Huston’s bronze medal looks more black and ‘like it went to war and back.’
Crime, courts, regulations and policing
- ‘El Mayo’ Zambada: Assassination in Mexico occurred during kidnapping by El Chapo’s son.
- As burglars torment L.A. neighborhood, anxious residents consider buying guns, hiring security.
- City Council boosts copper wire theft crackdown with $200,000. Critics call it a waste.
- ‘This bus just got hijacked.’ Fight to make L.A. transit safer embroiled in infighting, lawsuit says.
- L.A. police officials say they cannot enforce new measure targeting Airbnb party houses.
- Woman killed in apparent dog attack in Northern California. Police find 25 Great Danes roaming the area.
- San Gabriel Valley man tried to ship a literal ton of meth to Australia, feds say.
- Executives at voting machine company Smartmatic indicted for alleged bribery scheme.
- L.A. woman held in Russia over charity donation faces 15 years in prison in ‘treason’ trial.
- Out-of-state murder suspect fatally shot by authorities in Anaheim, police say.
- San Diego Unified left students ‘vulnerable’ to sex abuse, federal officials say, but that ends now.
- O, say can you see: American flag flies again, legally, at California retailer.
Politics and Elections
- Harris thrives as she drops Biden’s campaign themes.
- Amid the gloom, doom and anger, can ‘joy’ win voters over?
- At 2021 O.C. event, JD Vance said divorces after unhappy, ‘even violent’ marriages ‘didn’t work out for the kids.’
- Donald Trump headlines rally in Montana, aiming to oust Democratic senator.
- Kamala Harris makes an immigration pitch in Arizona as she fights to gain ground in the Sun Belt.
- Opinion: Tempted to vote for Jed Bartlet in 2024? ‘The West Wing’ was always a fantasy.
- Opinion: Tim Walz is Kamala Harris’ running mate. Will he help her win in November?
- Who is running for California governor in 2026? Meet the potential candidates.
- Column: Can Antonio Villaraigosa charm his way into becoming California governor?
- Editorial: Doesn’t Huntington Beach have something better to do than harass transgender kids?
- It wasn’t Willie Brown on the scary helicopter ride with Trump. So who was it?
Wildfires and climate
- State regulators will fast-track reviews of rate hikes sought by home insurers amid wildfire losses.
- Wildfire ignites northeast of Placerville, forcing evacuations in El Dorado County.
- Dramatic satellite photos show California fire’s massive devastation, size, speed.
- July was California’s hottest month ever, as climate warms to dangerous new extremes.
- Commentary: Admit it. August in L.A. is the worst.
- Column: Activists and celebrities urge Dodgers to dump oil industry advertiser.
Nature and earthquakes
- L.A. contractors razed a native plant garden for kids. What happens now?
- Magic mushroom chocolates are having a moment. But do they even contain mushrooms?
- California’s earthquake revolution: Early-warning systems make strides, issuing more than 5 million alerts.
- As California salmon population plummets, monster wildfire threatens spawning habitat.
- You aren’t cursed (probably). Spiders really are more active in L.A. right now.
- The Salton Sea is now smelly all year long and making people’s asthma worse. The culprit? Bacteria
Homelessness and transportation
- Newsom threatens to take money from counties that don’t reduce homelessness.
- Editorial: Newsom and San Francisco take a wrong turn on homelessness.
- Air taxi service plans for 2026 Los Angeles launch at USC, SoFi and LAX.
- A train from LAX to the Hollywood Bowl? Metro to approve K Line extension routes this fall.
Art and entertainment news
- What caused the thumping of Inglewood music festival to disrupt so many? Blame the weather?
- Disney is developing a ‘Greatest Showman’ stage musical. So tell me, do you wanna go?
- L.A.’s new Intuit Dome just might be one of the best arena designs in America. But there’s one missing link.
- L.A. is packed with live music arenas. How will Inglewood’s new Intuit Dome stand out?
- Sebastian Maniscalco never dreamt he’d play arenas. Now he’s christening L.A.’s newest one.
- Isaac Psalm Escoto finds the intersection between L.A.’s art galleries and graffiti.
- Fuerza Regida’s experimental ‘Pero No Te Enamores’ debuts at No. 2 on Billboard Latin Albums chart.
- Los Ángeles Azules to be honored with Hispanic Heritage Award.
In Memoriam
- Susan Wojcicki, internet pioneer at Google and YouTube, dies at 56.
- Robert Logan, ‘77 Sunset Strip’ star and adventure film icon, dies at 82.
- Kevin Sullivan, pro wrestler known as ‘The Taskmaster,’ dies three months after accident.
- Chi Chi Rodriguez, Hall of Fame golfer known for antics on the greens, dies at 88.
- Connie Chiume, South African actor known for ‘Black Panther’ role, dies at 72.
More big stories
- U.S. military rejects calls to reduce sonic booms from SpaceX rockets blasting along California coast.
- This must be Compton guide.
- Column: Hey Dodgers, stop messing with Mookie Betts.
- One of L.A.’s best pop-ups opens a Caribbean restaurant ‘making waves.’
The U.S. soccer team, which won the women’s gold-medal game at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, has five players from California. All four U.S. beach volleyball players who advanced to the quarterfinals are Californians, as are 11 of the 13 women on the water polo team, who advanced to the bronze-medal game. In fact, everywhere Team USA has competed in these Paris Olympics, chances are a Californian or three were involved.
More great reads
- L.A. is too ugly now to host the Olympics. Here’s how we can fix it before 2028.
- California is home to millions of urban trees. What happens when they die?
- ‘Soulless’ gray vinyl floors have infested L.A.’s rental market — and tenants hate them.
- The landslide in Rancho Palos Verdes is getting worse. This man is fighting back.
- What it’s like to travel to Maui right now — one year after the catastrophic wildfires.
For your weekend
Going out
- 🍹 Love margaritas? We’ve got the guide to the most delicious, creative drinks to try in Los Angeles.
- 🐼 Holy Ron Burgundy! Giant pandas are debuting at the San Diego Zoo this week for the first time in decades.
- 🌊 Celebrate and help conserve the Los Angeles River at River Fest 2024, from 3-9 p.m.
Staying in
- 🥐 Closing ceremonies of the 2024 Paris Games and a hand-off to Los Angeles get underway at noon on NBC.
- 🐸 The life of famed puppeteer Jim Henson is examined in “Jim Henson Idea Man,” on ABC at 8:30 p.m.
- 🧑🍳 Happy National Raspberry Bombe Day! Here’s a recipe for the sweet treat.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, Sudoku, word search and arcade games.
L.A. Affairs
Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.
The next day I apologize to him over Instagram. I never got his number. I tell him that I had a great time, but I don’t think we have enough in common. “I think we have more in common than you think. I’m always here if you change your mind.” A few hours later, he sends me the selfie he took. Beside him, I look like his teenage daughter, and in a sick way, that makes me happy.
