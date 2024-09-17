Newsom decries SoCal city that’s banning homeless shelters

Luis Tortes, 28, talks about his past year and a half of living homeless underneath State Route 118 in Pacoima in August. Gov. Gavin Newsom and Caltrans workers cleaned up homeless encampments a few blocks away along Paxton Street and Remick Avenue.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is threatening legal action against the city of Norwalk unless it reverses a ban on homeless shelters and other housing.

“It is unfathomable that as our state grapples with a homelessness crisis, Norwalk would pass an ordinance banning the building of homeless shelters,” Newsom said in a statement. “It is counterproductive and immoral for any community to throw up their hands and say they’ve done enough while they still have people in need.”

Last month, Norwalk passed an ordinance temporarily banning homeless shelters, single-room occupancy housing and supportive housing. The ordinance additionally banned liquor stores, laundromats, car washes and payday loan establishments.

Advertisement

“By virtue of their operational characteristics, the uses listed and defined above, may have detrimental effects (i.e., maintenance of property, over proliferation, security noise, and possible economic impacts) on the community,” according to a Sept. 17 city staff report.

The report recommends that the City Council extend the ban on homeless shelters, liquor stores and the other developments for another 10½ months.

Newsom’s administration sent a notice of violation of various housing laws to the city and warned that it may refer the matter to the Attorney General’s Office for enforcement unless the ordinance is rescinded. Norwalk has until Monday to respond.

Advertisement

“Norwalk’s residents — indeed all Californians — should be outraged,” Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta said in a statement. “If necessary, my office stands ready to take legal action against Norwalk.”