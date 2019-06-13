Pacific Palisades estate with Elizabeth Taylor ties seeks $6.8 million

In the Riviera neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, a charming traditional-style home with ties to Elizabeth Taylor has surfaced for sale at $6.8 million.
The Hollywood icon leased the estate the year it was built in 1950, according to the listing agent. She lived there with her husband at the time, Conrad Hilton Jr., while they built another house.
While there, Taylor remodeled the bathrooms in shades of pink, and the color scheme stands today. Lemon trees and a carousel were added out front during the actress’ stay but have since been replaced with landscaping and a horseshoe-shaped driveway.
The home’s exterior has yellow panels and white-painted brick, and the inside holds five bedrooms and five bathrooms across roughly 4,000 square feet.
On the main level, there’s a step-down living room, an open dining area and a galley-style kitchen. A highlight comes in the great room, which boasts beamed ceilings and a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace.
Anthony Marguleas of Amalfi Estates holds the listing.
Taylor, who died eight years ago at 79, earned a permanent place in Hollywood lore with her extensive filmography. Her memorable films include “National Velvet,” “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” “Cleopatra” and “Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”
Her real estate holdings spanned Southern California. In 2015, a Palm Springs casita Taylor once owned was available for rent at $5,200 per week. Earlier this year, a ranch-style home where she once lived listed for $11.995 million in the Beverly Hills Post Office area.