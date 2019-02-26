Liz Taylor’s former haunt in the Beverly Hills Post Office area eyes $12 million

In the Beverly Hills Post Office area, a ranch-style home where actress Elizabeth Taylor once lived is for sale at $11.995 million.
Owned by the Oscar-winning actress and her second husband, actor Michael Wilding, in the 1950s, the single-story house sits on two acres, which include a swimming pool, gardens and a central courtyard. The 7,761-square-foot home has an office with built-ins, a coffered-ceiling dining room and a kitchen with an island and a prep area.
The master suite, which has a sitting area, opens to the backyard through sliding glass doors. There are six bedrooms and seven bathrooms in all.
Views from the property take in the city lights and, on a clear day, the ocean.
Taylor, who died in 2011 at 79, won Academy Awards for her performances in "Butterfield 8" (1960) and "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" (1966). She is ranked seventh on the American Film Institute's greatest female screen legends list.
The property first came up for sale last year at $15.9 million, records show.
