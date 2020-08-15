Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It is Saturday, Aug. 15.

Here’s a look at the top stories of the last week:

California enters the race. Former Vice President Joe Biden selected Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate , making her the first woman of color on a major party presidential ticket, the first Indian American on a ticket and the first graduate of a historically Black college or university on a ticket.

And she’s the first Californian in decades. Her selection represents a rare chance for Gov. Gavin Newsom to appoint a new senator , a task that would shape his legacy. It also saw President Trump return to his favorite California talking points — and revive the baseless and racist “birther” rhetoric on which he built his political brand.

Aid remains elusive. Newsom said Monday that the state would face “massive” budget cuts if it carried out Trump’s plan to have states provide $100 of a $400 supplemental weekly unemployment benefit. Newsom and legislative leaders called on federal officials to overcome a stalemate between Congress and the president.

Hot weather, rolling blackouts: A heat wave that began yesterday may rival California’s deadly seven-day heat event of July 2006. The excessive heat is driving up electricity use, prompting the state’s electric grid operator to declare a Stage 3 emergency for the first time since 2001, leading to scattered temporary blackouts around the state.

Big names, murky decisions. For all the boldface names and huge stakes, little is known about Newsom’s economic recovery task force, including how big a role it played in the decisions to reopen California .

Murky decisions, big consequences. Los Angeles County’s response in the pandemic’s early weeks was considered a national model. Then officials rushed the reopening, undoing their progress and unleashing a new wave of illness, death and economic strife .

The cost of herd immunity. Some argue the country simply needs to power through, letting the virus spread unchecked, in an effort to achieve “herd immunity.” But the disastrous situation unfolding at San Quentin State Prison has become the latest of several cautionary tales, with dozens dead, 2,200 cases and counting, and no end in sight .

Numbers game. A public health database failure left California with an inaccurate case count , leading to the departure of a top state health official . The corrected database showed a large rise in cases, but death rates are lower than expected .

The education gap grows. A Times investigation found the divide between wealthier students and their low-income peers is rapidly widening, with stark contrasts in resources, curricula and internet access that threaten to leave some children behind .

First COVID-19 testing, soon voting. Dodger Stadium will host a polling site for November’s election, the team said, through a partnership with LeBron James’ More Than a Vote coalition. The announcement came as Trump moved to undercut mail-in voting .

College football calls time-out. The Pac-12 and Big Ten conferences are canceling all fall sports with the hope of moving their seasons to winter or spring .

Mistakes pile up. A series of errors by contractors and consultants on the California bullet train venture caused support cables to fail on a massive bridge. The event triggered an order to stop work and further delays for a project already years behind schedule .

Please let us know what we can do to make this newsletter more useful to you. Send comments, complaints, ideas and unrelated book recommendations to Julia Wick.