Pac-12 joins Big Ten in canceling fall football season because of COVID-19 concerns

It is no longer a Pac-12 fall football season on the brink.

It’s over.

The conference announced Tuesday the cancellation of all sports competitions through the end of 2020 because of concerns about playing during the coronavirus outbreak. Like the Big Ten Conference, which announced earlier Tuesday that it was canceling its fall season, the Pac-12 hopes to play football in the spring.

“All of the Pac-12 presidents and chancellors understand the importance of this decision, and the disappointment it will create for our student-athletes, the coaches, support staff and all of our fans,” said Oregon president Michael H. Schill. “Ultimately, our decision was guided by science and a deep commitment to the health and welfare of student-athletes. We certainly hope that the Pac-12 will be able to return to competition in the New Year.”

Advertisement

In a statement, the Pac-12 said that “student-athletes impacted by the postponement will continue to have their scholarships guaranteed. Additionally, the Pac-12 Conference strongly encourages that the NCAA grant students who opt out of competition this academic year an additional year of eligibility. As part of their guaranteed scholarships, they will continue to have university support, including academic advising and tutoring, among other support services.”

It is the second consecutive sports season lost: The Pac-12 canceled all spring sports in March and inched its way toward a proposed return over the summer, revealing a modified 10-game, conference-only football schedule in July.

UCLA and USC were slated to kick off that season at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 26. Now, 2020 will become the first calendar year in which the rivals won’t have played since 1935.

Advertisement

Conference officials had talked longingly about a fall season in April and May as the number of COVID-19 infections slowed nationwide and health and safety experts prepared plans designed to protect players from the coronavirus.

UCLA and USC welcomed athletes back to campus in late June with a rigorous set of protocols including temperature checks, social distancing and single-occupancy housing. Fewer than 20 USC and UCLA athletes are known to have tested positive for the virus since their return to campus, but those encouraging results were more than offset by other worrisome trends.

California recently surpassed 10,000 deaths tied to COVID-19 after the number of daily fatalities steadily ticked upward since early July.

Advertisement

A group of Pac-12 football players openly voiced concerns about safety related to the pandemic earlier this month, questioning the lack of mandatory regular testing and conference-wide safety.

Conference officials heeded those worries Tuesday with their decision to push back the season.

