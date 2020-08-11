Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
UCLA Sports

Pac-12 joins Big Ten in canceling fall football season because of COVID-19 concerns

This Aug. 29, 2019, photo shows the Pac-12 logo at Sun Devil Stadium during a game in Tempe, Ariz.
The Pac-12’s cancellation of the fall sports schedule, including football, makes this the second consecutive season to be lost after spring sports were called off in March.
(Ralph Fresco / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Aug. 11, 2020
1:10 PM
Share

It is no longer a Pac-12 fall football season on the brink.

It’s over.

The conference announced Tuesday the cancellation of all sports competitions through the end of 2020 because of concerns about playing during the coronavirus outbreak. Like the Big Ten Conference, which announced earlier Tuesday that it was canceling its fall season, the Pac-12 hopes to play football in the spring.

“All of the Pac-12 presidents and chancellors understand the importance of this decision, and the disappointment it will create for our student-athletes, the coaches, support staff and all of our fans,” said Oregon president Michael H. Schill. “Ultimately, our decision was guided by science and a deep commitment to the health and welfare of student-athletes. We certainly hope that the Pac-12 will be able to return to competition in the New Year.”

Advertisement

In a statement, the Pac-12 said that “student-athletes impacted by the postponement will continue to have their scholarships guaranteed. Additionally, the Pac-12 Conference strongly encourages that the NCAA grant students who opt out of competition this academic year an additional year of eligibility. As part of their guaranteed scholarships, they will continue to have university support, including academic advising and tutoring, among other support services.”

Sports

Big Ten cancels fall football season over coronavirus concerns, hopes to play in spring

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Sports

Big Ten cancels fall football season over coronavirus concerns, hopes to play in spring

The Big Ten became the first Power Five conference to postpone its fall football season because of the pandemic. It hopes to play in the spring.

More Coverage

Commentary: Big Ten’s swift turnabout shows schools will always put amateurism first

It is the second consecutive sports season lost: The Pac-12 canceled all spring sports in March and inched its way toward a proposed return over the summer, revealing a modified 10-game, conference-only football schedule in July.

UCLA and USC were slated to kick off that season at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 26. Now, 2020 will become the first calendar year in which the rivals won’t have played since 1935.

Advertisement

Conference officials had talked longingly about a fall season in April and May as the number of COVID-19 infections slowed nationwide and health and safety experts prepared plans designed to protect players from the coronavirus.

UCLA and USC welcomed athletes back to campus in late June with a rigorous set of protocols including temperature checks, social distancing and single-occupancy housing. Fewer than 20 USC and UCLA athletes are known to have tested positive for the virus since their return to campus, but those encouraging results were more than offset by other worrisome trends.

Sports

Commentary: Big Ten’s swift turnabout shows schools will always put amateurism first

FILE - This Sept. 7, 2019, file photo, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches from the sideline.

Sports

Commentary: Big Ten’s swift turnabout shows schools will always put amateurism first

The college football season is in serious peril because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But what spurred the Big Ten to push for the season to be canceled?

More Coverage

Fate of college football in the air as athletes and coaches express desire to play

California recently surpassed 10,000 deaths tied to COVID-19 after the number of daily fatalities steadily ticked upward since early July.

Advertisement

A group of Pac-12 football players openly voiced concerns about safety related to the pandemic earlier this month, questioning the lack of mandatory regular testing and conference-wide safety.

Conference officials heeded those worries Tuesday with their decision to push back the season.

UCLA SportsUSC SportsCOVID-19 Pandemic
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement