Officials warn of California power outages due to strain on grid during heat wave

The body that runs the electric grid for most of California declared a statewide Stage 2 emergency late Friday afternoon due to excessive heat driving up electricity use and straining the grid, warning of rotating power outages if the situation doesn’t improve.

The California Independent System Operator had issued a statewide flex alert earlier Friday, asking residents to conserve electricity between 3 and 10 p.m.

That alert asked consumers to set air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, turn off unnecessary lights and not use major appliances.

In a statement, the corporation said it is “working closely with utilities and neighboring power systems to manage the strain on the grid and to limit any potential power disruptions.”