California

Kincade fire: Evacuations, shelters, school and road closures in Sonoma County

Kincade fire evacuation, as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday
By Alex Wigglesworth
Alejandra Reyes-VelardeJaclyn Cosgrove
Oct. 24, 2019
9:37 AM
The Kincade fire is burning out of control in rural northern Sonoma County, threatening communities and prompting evacuations.

Here is what we know:

Direction:
It started in a mountainous area near Kincade and Burned Mountain roads, moving west. The fire crossed Highway 128 and continued moving toward homes in the the Geyersville area.

Evacuations:
Entire town of Geyersville.

Cloverdale Geysers Road, Geysers Road, Red Winery Road, Alexander Mountain Road, Pine Flat Road, all roads east of Highway 128 to Geyserville.

PHOTOS: Kincade fire in Sonoma County

Shelters:
Healdsburg Community Center
Windsor High School

Road closures:
School closures:

  • Cloverdale Unified School District
  • Geyserville Unified School District
  • Healdsburg Unified School District
  • Alexander Valley School District

  • Rincon Valley Union School District, specific schools only:

    • Whited Elementary
    • Binkley Elementary
    • Madrone Elementary
    • Sequoia Elementary
    • Rincon Valley Charter School - Sequoia Campus
    • Austin Creek Elementary

  • Santa Rosa City Schools District, specific schools only:

    • Hidden Valley Elementary
    • Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter
    • Rincon Valley Middle
    • Maria Carrillo High School

Sources: Sonoma County; Cal Fire; Sonoma County schools; Sonoma County sheriff

CaliforniaFires
Alex Wigglesworth
Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times.
Jaclyn Cosgrove
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Send her tips privately on Signal at (213) 222-6625.
