Kincade fire: Evacuations, shelters, school and road closures in Sonoma County

The Kincade fire is burning out of control in rural northern Sonoma County, threatening communities and prompting evacuations.
Here is what we know:
Direction:
It started in a mountainous area near Kincade and Burned Mountain roads, moving west. The fire crossed Highway 128 and continued moving toward homes in the the Geyersville area.
Evacuations:
Entire town of Geyersville.
Cloverdale Geysers Road, Geysers Road, Red Winery Road, Alexander Mountain Road, Pine Flat Road, all roads east of Highway 128 to Geyserville.
Shelters:
Healdsburg Community Center
Windsor High School
Road closures:
Cloverdale Geysers Road, Geysers Road, Red Winery Road, Alexander Mountain Road, Pine Flat Road, all roads east of Highway 128 to Geyserville.
School closures:
- Cloverdale Unified School District
- Geyserville Unified School District
- Healdsburg Unified School District
- Alexander Valley School District
Rincon Valley Union School District, specific schools only:
- Whited Elementary
- Binkley Elementary
- Madrone Elementary
- Sequoia Elementary
- Rincon Valley Charter School - Sequoia Campus
- Austin Creek Elementary
Santa Rosa City Schools District, specific schools only:
- Hidden Valley Elementary
- Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter
- Rincon Valley Middle
- Maria Carrillo High School
Sources: Sonoma County; Cal Fire; Sonoma County schools; Sonoma County sheriff