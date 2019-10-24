Kincade fire: Evacuations, shelters, school and road closures in Sonoma County

The Kincade fire is burning out of control in rural northern Sonoma County, threatening communities and prompting evacuations.

Here is what we know:

Direction:

It started in a mountainous area near Kincade and Burned Mountain roads, moving west. The fire crossed Highway 128 and continued moving toward homes in the the Geyersville area.

Evacuations:

Entire town of Geyersville.

Cloverdale Geysers Road, Geysers Road, Red Winery Road, Alexander Mountain Road, Pine Flat Road, all roads east of Highway 128 to Geyserville.

PHOTOS: Kincade fire in Sonoma County

Shelters:

Healdsburg Community Center

Windsor High School

Road closures:

Cloverdale Geysers Road, Geysers Road, Red Winery Road, Alexander Mountain Road, Pine Flat Road, all roads east of Highway 128 to Geyserville.

School closures:

Cloverdale Unified School District

Geyserville Unified School District

Healdsburg Unified School District

Alexander Valley School District

Rincon Valley Union School District, specific schools only: Whited Elementary Binkley Elementary Madrone Elementary Sequoia Elementary Rincon Valley Charter School - Sequoia Campus Austin Creek Elementary

Santa Rosa City Schools District, specific schools only: Hidden Valley Elementary Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter Rincon Valley Middle Maria Carrillo High School



Sources: Sonoma County; Cal Fire; Sonoma County schools; Sonoma County sheriff