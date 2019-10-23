Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Large, fast-moving wildfire in Sonoma County prompts evacuations

Kincade fire as seen from Geyser Peak on Oct. 23 at 11:18 p.m.
The Kincade fire as seen from Alert Wildfire’s Geyser Peak camera at 11:18 p.m. Wednesday.
(Alert Wildfire)
By Jaclyn Cosgrove
Rong-Gong Lin II
Oct. 23, 2019
11:45 PM
A rapidly spreading wildfire in Sonoma County driven by strong winds has prompted evacuation orders for residents east of Geyserville.

The Kincade fire is an estimated 300 acres and has no containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. It is being driven by strong north winds and is moving south, a Cal Fire spokeswoman said Wednesday night. It started in a mountainous area near Kincade Road and Burned Mountain Road, according to preliminary information.

An evacuation order is in place for Geysers Road to California 128, Pine Flat Road and Red Winery Road.

Kincade fire evacuation map
The Kincade fire evacuation map as of 11:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Sonoma County emergency officials sent out an alert to residents about 10:47 p.m.

“There is a fire near Pine Flat Rd and Cervieres Rd. Evacuate now towards Healdsburg,” the alert read.

Residents are advised to leave immediately if they are on or near these roads.

Live map of wildfires currently burning in California
Live map of wildfires currently burning in California

The communities of northern Healdsburg and Geyserville are under an evacuation warning. Officials are advising residents in those towns to be ready to flee.

“If you feel unsafe, evacuate,” the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in an advisory sent Wednesday night.

A video of the fire posted on Facebook by the Geyserville Fire Protection District was narrated by Capt. Joe Stewart from the top of Pine Flat Road on a fire trail, looking north. The fire was burning northwest shortly whipped by winds of 40 mph to 50 mph, perhaps 60 mph.

“The fire is moving at a dangerous rate,” he said. “If you are woken by emergency alerts, please heed those warnings and evacuate.”

State Sen. Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) said on Twitter that “significant resources from across the region are responding - Engines, air attack, personnel and bulldozers.”

The fire comes amid a night of intense winds, with gusts topping 50 mph in areas around the fire.

Large swaths of California are facing red-flag fire danger this week because of hot temperatures and strong winds. That has prompted preventive power outages in many areas, including parts of wine country.

More than half a million utility customers could lose power this week.

Southern California Edison said more than 308,000 customers in seven counties — Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Orange, Kern and Santa Barbara — could face blackouts starting Wednesday night and rolling into midday Thursday.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. on Wednesday shut off power to customers in the Sierra Nevada foothills about 2 p.m. An hour later, counties in the north San Francisco Bay Area began to lose service. By 1 a.m. Thursday, portions of San Mateo and Kern counties will also be in the dark. In total, 179,000 customers are expected to have their power cut.

Jaclyn Cosgrove
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Send her tips privately on Signal at (213) 222-6625.
Rong-Gong Lin II
Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter, specializing in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and Northern California.
